Ukrainian talks about dead family and moves anchor; Look







CNN anchor gets emotional about Ukrainian drama Photo: reproduction

The story of the Ukrainian who lost his entire family in a bombing in Irpin, Ukraine, touched even a well-known American news anchor. Erin Burnett, from CNN Internationalcould not hold back his tears when he heard the story of Serhiy Perebyinis, who buried his wife and children during the war in his country.

“I saw a picture on Twitter and I recognized them. I recognized your clothes, your belongings. I called my friends and said they were dead. Their bodies were on the sidewalk.” The image of the missile that hit a group of refugees trying to leave Ukraine went viral on social media and became one of the symbols of the confrontation.

Serhiy Perebyinis was not with his family at the time of the attack as he was in another part of the country caring for his sick mother. He spoke to his wife, Tatiana Perebyinis, the day before her death. At the time, they agreed to try to flee the war. “She walked to a bridge, trying to escape,” he recalled.





Serhiy Perebyinis has been married for over 20 years to a bombing victim Photo: reproduction

The husband followed the family step by step from a distance, using the GPS. He noticed, however, that the location had changed and, upon research, discovered that the family’s whereabouts led to a hospital. “I knew something was wrong,” he said.

Perebyinis was talking to friends to find out what happened when he saw the footage on social media and warned everyone about the worst. Serhiy and Tatiana have been married for 23 years and last year they performed a second wedding to celebrate their union.





Serhiy’s family: Tatiana Perebyinis and children Nikita, 18, and Alise, just nine. Photo: reproduction

The Ukrainian also spoke about his children. Nikita, 18, was in her second year of IT college. His nine-year-old daughter Alisa, on the other hand, showed an artistic streak. “She liked to dance and paint,” lamented her father, who also buried the family’s dog, who did not survive his injuries.

“I saw a photo on Twitter and I recognized my children.” – Serhiy Perebyinis talks with Erin Burnett about how he found out that his wife and two children had been killed in Russian shelling. pic.twitter.com/GlPe45diWy — CNN (@CNN) March 17, 2022



