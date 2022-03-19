Ukrainian TV broadcasts journalist calling for execution of Russian children

Fakhrundin calls for the death of Russian children and quotes Nazi leader on national television in a speech on Ukrainian TV (Reproduction/Twitter)

The journalist of Ukrainian TV Channel 24 (25 Kanal), Fakhrundin Sharafmal, declared on national television that he defends the death of Russian children and cited Nazi leader Adolf Eichmann – one of the main ideologues of the Holocaust – the statement was made last week.

“Since we are being branded ‘Nazis’ and ‘Fascists’ by Russia, I could quote Adolf Eichmann, who said that to destroy a nation you have to start by killing its children. If you kill the parents, their children will grow up and eventually avenge them, but if you kill the children first they will never grow up and the nation will perish,” he declared.

He continued: “We must win and for that, if I have to massacre Russian families, I will be eager to do so. Glory to the Ukrainian nation,” he added.

The statement took place last Saturday (12), but was only passed on by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (16). The Russian government body wrote on social media “Ukrainian TV, prime time”. The presenter quotes Adolf Eichmann (Nazi SS, one of the main organizers of the Holocaust!) and calls for all Russians to be killed, including children…there is no Nazism in Ukraine, they said…” .

apology

According to the Indian portal OP India, the journalist went on the air again and apologized. He claimed to be angered by the death of his friend Pavel Sbitov, commander of Ukraine’s 503rd Marine Battalion – recently killed by the Russian military.