Urgent: list of health plans suspended by ANS!

Vila Velha – Espírito Santo, Friday, March 18, 2022 – Starting next Tuesday (22), some health plan operators will have their sales suspended. Today, in the matter for the session Home and Recipes, you will understand why the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) took such an attitude and you will know the list of health plans suspended by the ANS.

Health care is a right for all and a duty of the State. Knowing this, several companies and operators, for example, offer health plan services in order to provide hospital care to their employees. And the agency that regulates all this is the ANS.

In this way, ANS developed a program to monitor the situation of health plans, which is the Service Guarantee Monitoringaccording to its own portal of the National Supplementary Health Agency.

In this sense, the Service Guarantee Monitoring monitors the sector with regard to the access of plan beneficiaries to the contracted coverage. And with that, based on the monitoring results (which take place every quarter), those operators that have the worst result will have the entry of new blocked beneficiaries.

According to reportage of the globe, from October to December of last year, ANS received 33,377 complaints through its service channels. Thus, ANS – with the appropriate evaluations, suspended 12 health plans from 6 operators.

Check out the 12 suspended health plans

Unimed de Manaus coop. of medical work ltd

Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartment without Franchise Without Co-parti.

Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics

Unimed branch of caparaó – Cooperativa de Trabalho Médica LTDA

National membership post – nurse

National membership pos – fit

Health Yes Ltd

Yes more than R1 ESC

Class Ade R1 ACC

Santo André medical assistance plans LTDA

Ruby

essential plus

Medical IND 200

Prime 300

Oralclass medical and dental assistance LTDA

Saúde Brasil medical assistance LTDA

This list was released by the National Supplementary Health Agency itself. Do not take out the health plans listed above. ANS recommends that if you receive offers to purchase one of these plans, you report it!

