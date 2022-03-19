US includes about 100 Russian planes on ‘prohibited list’, including Abramovich’s | Ukraine and Russia

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Friday (18) the inclusion on a prohibited list of about 100 Russian planes, such as Roman Abramovich and those of Aeroflot, which recently violated U.S. sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

The decision includes aircraft operated by Aeroflot, AirBridge Cargo, Utair, Nordwind, Azur Air and Aviastar, as well as the Gulfstream G650 private jet owned by Abramovich, the Russian billionaire who owns English football club Chelsea, the defending European champions.

Sanctioned aircraft are prohibited from refueling, undergoing maintenance or receiving replacement parts.

“We publish the list to alert the world that we will not allow Russian and Belarusian companies and oligarchs to travel with impunity, in violation of our laws,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The United States has banned planes made in its territory, or made up of at least 25% parts of American origin, from entering Russia without special permission.

However, “as of March 2, 2022, according to publicly available information, the Department has identified a number of commercial and private flights from third countries to Russia, all of which are owned, controlled, chartered or leased by Russia or Russian citizens”, says the note, which brings the complete list of these flights.

“How [as sanções] prevent these planes from having access to services, including abroad”, any international flight on these aircraft that leaves Russia could be forced to remain on the ground, justified the US Department of Commerce.