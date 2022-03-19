US lab shows new video of near-indestructible, somersaulting robot – News

Scientists from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) showed some more tricks of the “robot-cheetah” (mini cheetahin English, but we decided to adapt this beautiful title), which in some ways surpasses the famous robot-dogs from Boston Dynamics.

The machine’s name refers to the famous extremely fast cats that hunt in the African savannah, as the robot runs at speeds of up to 14 km/h. The index made it the fastest robot of its kind.

According to the lab, the creature is “practically indestructible” and runs quickly through various types of terrain, such as gravel and ice.

In addition, the robot has a simulation system, which endowed it with knowledge of 100 days of locomotion in these terrains in a mere three hours of practical tests.





In common systems, human engineers have to manually adjust each solution to locomotion problems faced by the machine. The problem is that different scenarios bring almost infinite problems, which would require a lot of time from technicians.





With a simulated system, the robot can theoretically adjust each of these solutions with its own calculations.

Unlike the Boston Dynamics videos, which were heavily focused on showing the robots dancing in a choreographed way and imitations of real canines, the recording showed the difficulties faced by robot cheetahs to get around.

A video from 2019 already showed signs of how the robot could move around and adjust to problems like that, and even somersault.





According to MIT, the robot cheetah is also equipped with a new navigation system, which gives it great locomotion capacity on uneven surfaces.

To work, the system has two modules. One captures images in real time from a camera installed in front of the robot and the other processes these images and transforms them into information for the machinery to interpret.

The researchers pointed out that this system allows the robot to move around without the need for a previous mapping of the terrain.



SEE MORE: NYPD Abandons Their Controversial Robot Dog

If it works as expected, the new two-module system will allow the robot cheetah to be used in emergency situations, in places as diverse as a forest or mountainous regions.

If all these details have you curious to see a real cheetah moving around, watch the video below, complete with slow motion.





Incredible slow motion footage of a cheetah running at over 60mph (96km/h), captured at 1200fps by cinematographer Greg Wilson. pic.twitter.com/ofVQ1GehPT — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) March 9, 2022

Nature is still far superior!



READ BELOW: US to use robot dogs to patrol Mexico border



