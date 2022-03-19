A military plane from USA with four crew on board disappeared during a military training nato at Norway this Friday, 18, informed the authorities of the Scandinavian country.

The airplane US Osprey was declared missing at 08:26 (14:26 GMT) in the south of Bodø, in the Nordland region, in the north of the country, the Norwegian Rescue Services (HRS) informed in a statement, in which they cite the bad weather conditions at the site at that time. time.

The model aircraft V-22 Osprey and the four crew members participated in the Cold Response exercise, which mobilized 200 aircraft and around 50 NATO ships. The fighter plane was heading for the base and was supposed to land at 18:00 (14:00 GMT), but did not show up.







US military plane disappears during exercise in Norway Photo: Mike Blake

A U.S. Armed Forces V-22 Osprey aircraft during a military exercise in Japan, March 15. Photo: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

The statement adds that, at 21:17 (17:17 in Brasília), a location with the possible presence of the aircraft was identified from the air, but that “it was not possible to approach, due to weather conditions”.

“We haven’t been on the ground, so we don’t know anything about the four [tripulantes] who were on board. But we know there is a point of impact,” rescue services spokesman Jan Eskil said, according to Norwegian news agency NTB.

Another emergency services representative, Thomas Ringen, indicated that the search operation is being carried out in coordination with the Norwegian Armed Forces, but explained that so far it is being carried out as a normal rescue mission.