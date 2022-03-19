US vs China: The War Behind the War

The war behind the war began more openly. US diplomats leaked information to journalists, published Sunday (13), that Russia asked China for military help to invade Ukraine. In addition, Moscow would have also requested economic assistance to mitigate the impacts of sanctions fired by Americans and Europeans. Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, met in Rome with Yang Jiechi, an elite member of the Chinese Communist Party and director of the party’s Central Committee on Foreign Affairs. “We are communicating directly to Beijing that there will be consequences [à China] if efforts are made to circumvent large-scale sanctions or support Russia,” Sullivan told CNN on Sunday. “We will not allow this to go ahead and there will be a lifeline for Russia from any country, anywhere in the world.” He made no explicit mention of China’s alleged military support, but other US officials spoke on the subject on condition of anonymity, as usual.

SOCCER

Chelsea under new management

One of the main side effects of Ukraine’s encroachment on the world of sports – following Russia’s ban on competitions – is the passing of the baton from London-based Chelsea FC to Russian tycoon Roman Abramovitch, who bought the club in 2003 for £140m. . He has since invested another £1.5bn, mostly in signings. The Ricketts family, which owns the Chicago Cubs baseball team, and American billionaire investor Ken Griffin have teamed up to make an offer to buy. Under Abramovitch, Chelsea moved up a level and won five Premier League titles (main English championship) and two Champions League titles (main European championship), in addition to the 2021 Club World Cup, over Palmeiras, in February. According to Forbes, the English team is the seventh most valuable in world football: US$ 3.2 billion.

MOMENT X9

Brazil betrays even spies

Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana, 45, were arrested late last year on charges of seizing US military secrets related to nuclear submarines and trying to sell them to a country. He, an engineer and former doctoral student in the subject. She, teacher. They wanted money to get rid of the family’s financial problems. They handpicked the client: Brazil. According to The New York Times, the couple tried to sell the data to Brazilian intelligence in April 2020. Once contacted, our hopscotch center turned the couple over to the FBI, which has been monitoring them ever since. The two pleaded guilty in February. He must serve 17 years in prison. She three.

PUBLIC HEALTH

Covid has a first and last name: Jair Bolsonaro

Voting for Bolsonaro kills. At least this is one of the – scientific – conclusions of the study entitled Involvement of Political and Socio-economic Factors in the Spatial and Temporal Dynamics of Covid-19 Outcomes on Brazil: A Polulation-Based Study, authored by Christovam Barcellos, Diego R. Xavier, Eliane Lima e Silva, Flávio Alves Lara, Gabriel RR Silva, Helen Gurgel and Marcus F. Oliveira. The researchers used mortality data between February 2020 and June 2021 in all 5,570 Brazilian cities and cross-referenced it with the second-round votes in the 2018 elections. According to the document, “the municipalities that supported Jair Bolsonaro were the ones that presented the worst Covid-19 mortality rates, especially during the second epidemic wave of 2021 – this pattern was observed even considering the structural inequalities between cities.” Socioeconomic parameters, including income and inequality index categories, quality of health services and partisanship were taken into account. “In general, the first phase of the pandemic hit large and central cities the hardest, while the second wave mainly impacted Bolsonarist municipalities, where scientific denialism among the population was stronger.” To columnist Monica Bergamo, from Folha de S.Paulo, Christovam Barcellos, one of the researchers, stated that “average municipalities with high HDI and Bolsonaristas have almost twice the mortality rate compared to municipalities of equal stature”.

WARM WEATHER

Shell advice on the wall

Thirteen executives on the wall – most of them on the Board of Directors of the century-old British company Shell. The trouble was started by the environmental law firm ClientEarth, which took legal notice to Shell for what it claims is the Council’s failure to implement a climate strategy that actually aligns with the Paris Agreement, ratified by England. “Shell is seriously exposed to the risks of climate change, but its climate plan is fundamentally flawed,” Paul Benson, a lawyer at ClientEarth, said in a statement. If the legal case succeeds, the court could force the Shell Board to align its climate strategy with the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. In response to the legal action, Shell told CNBC via email that it was fulfilling its global strategy in relation to the Paris Agreement – ​​which aims to pursue efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

COUNTRY WITHOUT MONEY

indebted families

A survey carried out by FGV Ibre shows that six out of ten families with an income of up to BRL 2,100 per month are in default, a percentage that declines as income increases: it goes to 38% among those earning from BRL 2,100 to BRL 4,800 drops to 24% in the range between BRL 4,800 and BRL 9,600 and remains at 10% among those with earnings above BRL 9,600. The main reasons for not being able to get out of the suffocation of arrears are, in order, Increase in Prices (30%), Difficulty in Increasing Income (26%) and Difficulty in Finding a Job (17%).