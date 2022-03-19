Vaccination against Covid-19 in health units and Shopping Popular this Friday (18) – Acorda Cidade

Published on 03/17/2022 16:49.

Check vaccination groups and locations.

Photo: Disclosure

wake up city

This Friday (18), the Municipal Health Department (SMS) will carry out the application of the four doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the health units of the headquarters and districts and in the Shopping Popular Cidade das Compras for people above 12 years.

Check the vaccination groups and locations:

FIRST DOSE IN ADOLESCENTS BETWEEN 12 AND 17 YEARS

Adolescents between 12 and 17 years old can receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 at Shopping Popular from 8 am to 12 pm, at health units in the districts from 8 am to 4 pm and at Basic Health Units (UBSs) Sister Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensario Santana and Subaé vaccination will be carried out from 8 am to 5 pm.

There will also be immunization for this public at the Family Health Units (USFs) CSU, Caseb II, Baraúnas, Jardim Cruzeiro, Alto do Papagaio, Asa Branca III, Campo Limpo II, Aviário I and II, Conceição II, Feira VI-I and II, Francisco Pinto, Rocinha II, George Américo III, IV and Campo Limpo IV, Santo Antônio dos Prazeres I and II, Tomba I and III, Feira IX-I, Viveiros, Feira X-III and IV, from 8 am to 4 pm and in the Family Health Units linked to the Saúde na Hora Program, from 8 am to 9 pm.

Adolescents must be 12 years of age, and it is not possible to vaccinate those who have not yet reached the age recommended by the Ministry of Health. It is mandatory to be accompanied by an adult.

FIRST DOSE FOR OVER 18 YEARS

Vaccination for this public takes place at Shopping Popular, from 8 am to 12 pm, in the districts from 8 am to 4 pm and at the Basic Health Units (BHUs) Irmã Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensario Santana and Subaé, from 8 am at 5 pm.

There will also be immunization for this public at the Family Health Units (USFs) CSU, Caseb II, Baraúnas, Jardim Cruzeiro, Alto do Papagaio, Asa Branca III, Campo Limpo II, Aviário I and II, Conceição II, Feira VI-I and II, Francisco Pinto, George Américo III, IV and Campo Limpo IV, Santo Antônio dos Prazeres I and II, Tomba I and III, Rocinha II, Feira IX-I, Viveiros, Feira X-III and IV, from 8 am to 4 pm and in the Family Health Units linked to the Saúde na Hora Program, from 8 am to 9 pm.

It is necessary to present RG, CPF and proof of residence. For puerperal women and pregnant women, it is necessary to take a medical prescription after an individualized assessment of risks and benefits.

SECOND DOSE OF THE JANSSEN VACCINE

The application of the booster dose of the Janssen vaccine, intended for people who received the single dose for at least two months, will be carried out at Shopping Popular Cidade das Compras, from 8 am to 12 pm and at UBSs Irmã Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensario Santana and Subaé, from 8 am to 5 pm.

In order to receive the immunizer, in addition to being in the period recommended by the Ministry of Health, it is necessary to present RG, CPF, SUS card, vaccination book (with registration of the first dose) and proof of residence.

SECOND DOSE OF PFIZER (DELAY UNTIL MARCH 20)

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at Shopping Popular from 8 am to 12 pm, in the districts from 8 am to 4 pm and at the Basic Health Units (BHUs) Irmã Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensário Santana and Subaé, from 8 am to 5 pm.

There will also be immunization for this public at the Family Health Units (USFs) CSU, Caseb II, Baraúnas, Jardim Cruzeiro, Alto do Papagaio, Asa Branca III, Campo Limpo II, Aviário I and II, Conceição II, Feira VI-I and II, Francisco Pinto, George Américo III, IV and Campo Limpo IV, Santo Antônio dos Prazeres I and II, Tomba I and III, Feira IX-I, Rocinha II, Viveiros, Feira X-III and IV, from 8 am to 4 pm and in the Family Health Units linked to the Saúde na Hora Program, from 8 am to 9 pm.

It is mandatory to take the vaccination card with the registration of the first dose, RG, CPF, SUS card and proof of residence. It is worth noting that it will not be possible to anticipate vaccination. Only those who are in the recommended period, according to the vaccination book, will be able to receive the second dose.

SECOND DOSE CORONAVAC AND ASTRAZENECA/OXFORD (DELIVERY UNTIL MARCH 20)

Vaccination of people who are in the recommended period for application of the second dose of Coronavac and Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccines, scheduled until March 20th, will be in the districts and at USFs CSU, Caseb II, Baraúnas, Jardim Cruzeiro, Alto do Papagaio , Rocinha II, Asa Branca III, Campo Limpo II, Aviário I and II, Conceição II, Feira VI-I and II, Francisco Pinto, George Américo III, IV and Campo Limpo IV, Santo Antônio dos Prazeres I and II, Tomba I and III, Fair IX-I, Viveiros, Fair X-III and IV, from 8 am to 4 pm.

There will also be vaccination for this group at Shopping Popular, from 8 am to 12 pm, at Sister Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensario Santana and Subaé, from 8 am to 5 pm and at Family Health Units linked to the Health Program on time, from 8 am to 9 pm.

It is mandatory to present the vaccination card with the registration of the first dose, RG, CPF, SUS card and proof of residence.

THIRD DOSE FOR PEOPLE OVER 18 YEARS OF AGE AND IMMUNE SUPPRESSED PATIENTS

The application of the booster dose for people who took the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 at least four months ago will be at Shopping Popular from 8 am to 12 pm, in districts from 8 am to 4 pm and in Basic Health Units (UBSs) Sister Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensario Santana and Subaé, from 8 am to 5 pm.

There will also be immunization for this public at the Family Health Units (USFs) CSU, Caseb II, Baraúnas, Jardim Cruzeiro, Alto do Papagaio, Asa Branca III, Campo Limpo II, Aviário I and II, Conceição II, Feira VI-I and II, Francisco Pinto, George Américo III, IV and Campo Limpo IV, Rocinha II, Santo Antônio dos Prazeres I and II, Tomba I and III, Feira IX-I, Viveiros, Feira X-III and IV, from 8 am to 4 pm and in the Family Health Units linked to the Saúde na Hora Program, from 8 am to 9 pm.

In order to receive the booster dose, in addition to being in the recommended period, it is necessary to present RG, CPF, vaccination book with the registration of the second dose and proof of residence.

Immunosuppressed patients who took the second dose 28 days ago (a medical report must be presented) can also be vaccinated.

FOURTH DOSE FOR IMMUNOSUPPRESSED PATIENTS

Immunosuppressed patients who have taken the third dose for at least four months should take the fourth dose of the vaccine. Immunization for this public is at Shopping Popular from 8 am to 12 pm and districts, from 8 am to 4 pm. In the Basic Health Units (BHUs) Irmã Dulce, Cassa, Mangabeira, Caseb I, Serraria Brasil, Dispensario Santana and Subaé, vaccination is carried out from 8 am to 5 pm.

There will also be immunization for this public at the Family Health Units (USFs) CSU, Caseb II, Baraúnas, Jardim Cruzeiro, Alto do Papagaio, Asa Branca III, Campo Limpo II, Aviário I and II, Conceição II, Feira VI-I and II, Francisco Pinto, George Américo III, IV and Campo Limpo IV, Rocinha II, Santo Antônio dos Prazeres I and II, Tomba I and III, Feira IX-I, Viveiros, Feira X-III and IV, from 8 am to 4 pm and in the Family Health Units linked to the Saúde na Hora Program, from 8 am to 9 pm. To be immunized, it is necessary to present a medical report.

Check the address of the Family Health Units Saúde na Hora:

USF Campo Limpo I, V and VI: Rua Hosita Serafim, S/N, Campo Limpo neighborhood.

USF Liberdade I, II and III: Rua El Salvador, S/N, Feira VII neighborhood.

USF Queimadinha I, II and III: Rua Pernambuco, S/N, Queimadinha neighborhood.

USF Parque Ipê I, II and III: Rua Ilha do Retiro, S/N, Parque Ipê neighborhood.

USF Videiras I, II and III: Rua Iguatemi, S/N, Mangabeira neighborhood.

USF Rua Nova II, III and Barroquinha: Rua Juvêncio Erudilho, 35, Rua Nova neighborhood.

The information is from the Social Communications Department.