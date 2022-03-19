War in Ukraine: China criticizes US sanctions – 03/18/2022 – World

In the first conversation between the leaders of the world’s largest economies about the war in Ukraine, Chinese Xi Jinping criticized the sanctions imposed on Russia on American Joe Biden and defended a quick end to the conflict.

With an eye on the fear of one day being the target of something similar, if, for example, he uses force to reabsorb the autonomous island of Taiwan, the Chinese warned of the risk of a global crisis if the punishments are increased.

An ally of Vladimir Putin, Xi is under pressure from Washington not to support the Russian war effort financially or militarily, whose country has been subjected to tough sanctions that have limited access to the world’s payments system and its own foreign exchange reserves.

“Broad and indiscriminate sanctions only make people suffer. If escalated, they could lead to serious global crises in trade, finance, energy, food and logistics chains, crippling the already languishing world economy and causing irreparable losses,” he said.

Xi and Biden’s conversation, held virtually, lasted nearly two hours this Friday morning (18), night in Beijing. According to the Chinese foreign ministry, the leader said the US and China have a joint responsibility to maintain world peace.

“All sides need to support Russia and Ukraine in having a dialogue and negotiation that will produce results and lead to peace,” said the Chinese statement, which did not mention Biden’s charge of Xi, according to US officials. The White House has not yet made a formal comment.

Both countries have been on a path of conflict since 2017, when the Donald Trump administration gave the first salvo of Cold War 2.0, with the adoption of tariff barriers against Chinese products, seen as predatory of the American economy.

The reality is more complex, and China’s rise since the establishment of relations between the communist dictatorship and the US in 1979 is a product of economic symbiosis with the West. Cross-investment and interdependence nuance the competition between the two sides that did not exist, for example, in the original Cold War between the Americans and the Soviets.

But it spread to almost every field, and Biden made it clear by assuming that he would prioritize the confrontation with China, an emerging power, a classic pattern that harks back to Greek antiquity, when Athens challenged Sparta in the 5th century BC.

According to the Chinese, Biden said he does not want a new Cold War or change the Chinese political system, but rather to revitalize ties between the countries.

Be that as it may, Putin has crossed American plans with his war in Ukraine, which threatens to cross borders and involve countries in NATO, the military alliance created by the US in 1949 to contain the Soviet Union.

In the run-up to the war, Xi has shown support for Putin and has even said that both countries should unite against Western pressure. Twenty days before the invasion, on February 4, the Russian visited the Chinese at the opening of the Beijing Winter Games and sealed a pact of “unlimited friendship”.

It is not a military alliance, which would place the entire design of Western sanctions in another square, but a letter of intent. Since then, Xi has been questioned in the West. The US even said there would be “serious consequences” if the support it says it has identified in Beijing for Moscow materializes in weapons or money.

China and Russia shrugged their shoulders. For Xi, the war brought two certainties. First, what the Western reaction might be if it decides to use weapons to carry out the announced plan to incorporate the autonomous island of Taiwan into the continental dictatorship, and perhaps prepare for it. The US and its allies in the Chinese environment have even warned Beijing about this.

In Friday’s conversation, however, Biden told Xi he did not support the island’s independence or seek conflict with China. “I take these statements very seriously,” said the Chinese, who at the same time criticized the US for signaling such support for Taiwanese pro-democracy movements. “This is very dangerous,” Xi said.

The second certainty is that any outcome other than a humiliating defeat and eventual ouster of Putin will be good for China. A military victory, resounding or average, will make the Russian consolidate its power, perhaps in a dictatorial way, but it will remain isolated and dependent on China, in addition to maintaining the perception of innocuousness from Western pressures.

It is not yet clear how this would play out in relation to the sanctions regime, but it is possible to speculate that Beijing envisions Russia as its energy province and supplier of sensitive military technology.

The most extreme version of this is Xi’s more incisive support for Putin, transforming the rhetoric of both of the last few years, of creating a real bloc in defiance of what they call Washington’s hegemonic order. Beijing’s economic ties suggest this is difficult in the radical version, but the world has also seen incipient globalization collapse with the outbreak of World War I in 1914.

Contrary to this logic, there is the possibility of the whole scenario going wrong against China, leading it to some kind of accommodation with the US, especially under the risk of sanctions. It is in this context that Xi’s critique of the instrument needs to be read.

The hypothesis includes the idea that Putin can escalate his war, using weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine, which would leave Xi obliged to condemn him. Therefore, at the moment Beijing’s keywords are discretion and caution, waiting for events on the ground.