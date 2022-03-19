War in Ukraine: the ‘deepfake presidents’ used in conflict propaganda

5 hours ago

The deepfake appeared on the website of the Ukrainian TV network Ukrayina 24, which was hacked

A deepfake video shared on Twitter that appears to show Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring peace has reappeared.

Meanwhile, this week Meta and YouTube took down a deepfake video of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky talking about surrendering to Russia.

As both sides use manipulated media, what do these videos reveal about the state of disinformation in the conflict?

And are people really believing them?

President Zelensky’s unconvincing version was derided by many Ukrainians.

He appears behind a podium, telling Ukrainians to put down their weapons. His head looks way too big and more pixelated than his body—and his voice sounds deeper.

In a video posted on his official Instagram account, the real president Zelensky calls this “childish teasing”.

But the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications has warned that the Russian government may use deepfakes to convince Ukrainians to surrender.

An ‘easy win’ for social media

Putin's video circulated for a few weeks and was classified as manipulated media by Twitter.

In a Twitter post, Meta’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said it “quickly reviewed and removed” the deepfake for violating its policy against deceptive manipulated media.

YouTube also reported that the content was removed for violating misinformation policies.

It was an easy win for social media companies, says Nina Schick, author of the book deepfakesbecause the video was so crude and easily identified as fake even by “not-so-sophisticated viewers”.

“Platforms can make a big deal out of dealing with this,” she says, “when they’re not doing more with regard to other forms of disinformation.”

“There are many other forms of disinformation in this war that have not been unmasked.”

“Even though this video was really bad and gross, that won’t be the case in the near future.”

And yet “it can erode trust in authentic media.”

“People start to believe that everything can be faked,” warns Schick.

“It’s a new weapon and a potent form of visual disinformation — and anyone can do it.”

The many faces of deepfake technology

A tool that animates photos of dead relatives has proven popular — and MyHeritage has now added the feature to make deepfakes talk

A deepfake tool that allows users to animate old photos of relatives has been widely used — and the company behind it, MyHeritage, has now added LiveStory, which lets you add voices.

But there was a mixed reaction last year when South Korean TV network MBN announced it was using a deepfake by newspaper host Kim Joo-Ha.

Some were impressed by how realistic it was, others worried that the real Kim Joo-Ha might lose her job.

Deepfake technology is also being used to create pornography, with a proliferation in recent years of sites that allow users to “nudify” photos.

The use of deepfakes in politics remains relatively rare.

But a deepfake by former US President Barack Obama was created to demonstrate the power of technology.

When detection goes wrong

“Zelensky was a best-case deepfake issue,” says Witness.org program director Sam Gregory.

“It wasn’t very good to begin with, so it was easily detected.”

“And it was unmasked by Ukraine, and Zelensky had refuted it on social media, so it was an easy policy takedown for Facebook.”

But in other parts of the world, journalists and human rights groups feared they didn’t have the tools to detect or the ability to debunk deepfakes.

Detection tools look at the way a person moves or look for things like the machine-learning process that created the deepfake.

But last summer, an online detector suggested that a genuine video of a high-ranking Myanmar politician apparently confessing to corruption — debate remains over whether it was a real statement or a forced confession — was a deepfake.

“The lack of 100% proof on either side and people’s desire to believe it was a deepfake reflects the challenges of deepfakes in a real-world environment,” says Gregory.

“President Putin was turned into a deepfake a few weeks ago and was widely regarded as satire — but there is a fine line between satire and disinformation.”

Analysis by Shayan Sardarizadeh, BBC Monitoring

The transcript of Zelensky’s deepfake first appeared on the ticker of Ukrainian TV network Ukrayina 24 during a live broadcast on Wednesday.

A screenshot and full transcript later appeared on their website.

Ukrayina 24 confirmed that both the website, which was inaccessible for most of Wednesday, and the ticker had been hacked.

The video was then widely shared on Telegram in Russian and on VK, equivalent to Facebook.

From there, it reached platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

There have been warnings that deepfakes can be dangerous, even in a conflict, for some time.

But creating a believable deepfake is expensive and time-consuming.

And old videos and doctored memes remain the most common and effective disinformation tactic in this war.

Neither well done nor believable, Zelensky’s deepfake is among the worst I’ve ever seen.

But the fact that a deepfake was made and shared during a war is remarkable.

And the next one might not be so bad.