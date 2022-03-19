‘We will be members of the European Union’, says Zelensky

Ursula von der Leyen assured the president that Ukraine’s European path has already begun

disclosure Zelensky said during a speech to the US Congress that it is not enough today to be the leader of a nation.



During a live speech held this Friday, 18, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that his country will be a member of the European Union. “We are going to rebuild everything. We are going to be members of the European Union. Our life is going to be different,” she said. On his twitter account, Zelensky tweeted that he spoke with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and that it expects progress in its application to join the bloc. “I had a substantial conversation with EC President @vonderleyen. The EC opinion on the application for membership of the AU #EU will be prepared within a few months. AU government and EC are instructed. Moving towards our strategic goal together.” Zelensky posted. Ursula von der Leyen assured the Ukrainian president that the European road to Ukraine has begun. “I assured President Zelensky of the unwavering support of the EU. Ukraine’s European path has already begun,” wrote Leyen on his Twitter account, commenting on the videoconference between the two.