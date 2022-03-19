Weekend Deals have discounted AAAs

Sony has launched a “Weekend Deal” promotion on the PS Store, which features AAA games at discounts of up to 75%. Between sets, full games and deluxe editions, this is yet another opportunity for players to expand the library.

The action, which goes to March 21st, draws attention for including some of Ubisoft’s most popular titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Extraction and Watch Dogs: Legion. In addition, family games like Just Dance 2022 and Monopoly Madness round out the selection on offer.

Check out the full list of weekend promotions below:

[COMPRE AQUI] Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 — from R$199.90 to R$129.93

[COMPRE AQUI] Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS4 & PS5 (Deluxe Edition) — from R$239.90 to R$167.93

[COMPRE AQUI] DOOM Eternal PS4 and PS5 — from R$199.50 to R$79.80

[COMPRE AQUI] Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 and PS5 — from R$279.90 to R$67.97

[COMPRE AQUI] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — from R$199.99 to R$49.99

[COMPRE AQUI] Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortal: Fenyx Rising PS4 and PS5 — from R$499.90 to R$164.96

[COMPRE AQUI] Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 and PS5 — from R$499.90 to R$164.96

[COMPRE AQUI] Rainbow Six Extraction + Rainbow Six Siege PS4 and PS5 (Bundle Deluxe) — from R$279.90 to R$195.93

[COMPRE AQUI] Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 and PS5 (Gold Edition) – from R$414.90 to R$103.72

[COMPRE AQUI] Just Dance 2022 PS5 (Deluxe Edition) — from R$279.90 to R$153.94

[COMPRE AQUI] Just Dance 2022 PS4 (Deluxe Edition) — from R$279.90 to R$153.94

[COMPRE AQUI] MONOPOLY Madness — from BRL 149.90 to BRL 97.43

March Mega with 70% off on PS Store

Until March 30, players will be able to purchase PS4 and PS5 games with discounts of up to 70%, in the Mega March sale, on the PS Store. The list includes works such as Devil May Cry 5, FIFA 22 and the Resident Evil franchise, as well as several other independent games. Click here to check all offers!