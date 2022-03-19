What explains the wave of deaths and funeral collapse by covid in Hong Kong? – 03/18/2022

The recent advance of covid-19 in Hong Kong has raised the number of cases and deaths to the point that there is no space even to store bodies in morgues. The death rate from the disease in the region has become the highest on the planet after the arrival of the ômicron variant. Since Wednesday (16), the dead have been stored in refrigerated containers.

Vaccination coverage, especially among the elderly, is the main explanation for the peak of the pandemic in the Chinese territory of 7.4 million inhabitants, according to experts heard by the column.

Two out of 3 people aged 80 and over have not yet been immunized with two doses.

“Elderly people don’t have an immune system like a young person, they need that extra protection”, says Alexandre name, Vice President of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases and Head of Infectology Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista). “It’s the opposite of what we say and see in other countries”, says Naime, pointing out that Israel has been applying the 4th dose since December, with good results. The state of São Paulo also announced that it will offer the 4th dose.

In yesterday’s bulletin, the Hong Kong Health Protection Center recorded 21,650 new cases and 289 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the fifth and strongest wave of the epidemic, 4,923 patients have died.

Curve of deaths from covid per 100,000 inhabitants in Hong Kong:

Image: Our World in Data

To give you an idea of ​​the scale of the tragedy, by 2021 the region had recorded only 12,650 cases and 220 deaths.

The detail that stands out the most in the case of Hong Kong is how the omicron – pointed out as milder than the other variants – caused a death rate far above the world average, precisely in a place considered an example in the prevention of covid-19.

When the wave hit, vaccination coverage of seniors over 80 in Hong Kong was just 66%. The percentage was reported by Financial Times data journalist John Burn-Murdoch on Twitter.

In a graph, he compares the evolution of the pandemic after the arrival of the omicron in Hong Kong and New Zealand (where only 2% of the elderly over 80 years old have not been vaccinated).

NEW: I’m not sure people appreciate quite how bad the Covid situation is in Hong Kong, nor what might be around the corner. First, an astonishing chart. After keeping Covid at bay for two years, Omicron has hit HK and New Zealand, but the outcomes could not be more different. pic.twitter.com/1Ol4HHs9kT — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 14, 2022

Murdoch also warns that most of the immunized elderly in Hong Kong took the Sinovac vaccine, with inactivated virus, including the booster dose. What is advised, however, is to receive an extra dose of mRNA vaccine — such as Pfizer or Moderna. “Overall this probably contributed to the poor results,” says the journalist.

To encourage the population, the Food & Health Bureau (their Anvisa) announced that it will start vaccination with Pfizer in one of the district health centers from Wednesday of next week, the 23rd.

“Eligible persons aged 12 and over can make an appointment online to receive their first, second or third dose of vaccine,” the statement reads, citing that the move is intended to “further increase the vaccination rate.” The initial forecast is that the service will be offered for four weeks.

According to data from the Our World Data system, until yesterday 72% of the population of Hong Kong was vaccinated with two doses. If the booster dose is considered, this percentage drops to less than 30% — a rate below Brazil, for example, which has already surpassed the mark.

“There was very little covid in Hong Kong all this time, so very few people knew anyone who had covid or died from the disease. Automatically, a very important incentive for vaccination disappeared,” Siddharth Sridhar, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong, told the BBC. .

Another point that explains the low adherence is the historical distrust of Hong Kong residents (especially the older ones) with the Chinese government (which is the one who sends the vaccines).

16.mar.2022 – Body of covid-19 victim is removed to refrigerated container in Hong Kong Image: DALE DE LA REY/AFP

The Power of the Omicron

The case of Hong Kong exemplifies how the omicron has lethal power when it advances in unvaccinated populations, especially the elderly, says Antônio Lima Neto, an epidemiologist and professor at the uniform (University of Fortaleza).

“We have to invest in vaccination coverage. Hong Kong only proves that the omicron makes the peak of cases of the pandemic, and there’s no way to avoid it because it’s very transmissible, it’s a perfect viral form of transmissibility. But death and hospitalization you only will have in a population that has not been completely vaccinated or that has not had a booster dose”, he explains.

He claims there is no other explanation for the collapse other than low vaccination rates. “Despite the fact that the micron is less aggressive, it is finding in Hong Kong pockets of unvaccinated people precisely in the most vulnerable population. They are elderly people without any doses”, he points out.

Lima Neto explains that, as seen in countries like Brazil, the increase in cases was rapid, but the drop in the number of patients in Hong Kong is already observed. “The number of cases is falling, but the number of deaths is on the rise. It takes longer to fall, it is natural”, he concludes.

To contain the outbreak, the government announced the closure of most beaches in Hong Kong. The Chinese city of Shenzhen, a tech hub of 17.5 million people that borders Hong Kong, went into lockdown on Monday after the spike in cases.