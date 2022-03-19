What weapons the US will give Ukraine — and what the possible impact on the war

  • Bernd Debusmann Jr
  • BBC News

Ukrainian soldier with a Javelin

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

A Ukrainian soldier holding a Javelin anti-tank missile system during military exercises in 2021

Burnt wreckage of a Russian tank in the gutter, next to a photo in which a Ukrainian soldier carries the weapons that would have caused the destruction.

Images posted on Twitter by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are identified with a triumphant caption, declaring that this was the result of “Javelins hitting military equipment [russos]”.

The Javelin, an anti-tank weapon that fires heat-guided missiles at targets up to 4 km away, can be controlled by a handheld unit that doesn’t look too different from a video game console — but it can send a one-meter-long projectile straight length to the side or top of an armored tank.

The mere presence of US-made weapons “causes panic” among Russian troops, says the Ukrainian army – which is about to receive 2,000 more of them.

