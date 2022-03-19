What weapons the US will give Ukraine — and what the possible impact on the war

Bernd Debusmann Jr

BBC News

March 18, 2022, 08:47 -03

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A Ukrainian soldier holding a Javelin anti-tank missile system during military exercises in 2021

Burnt wreckage of a Russian tank in the gutter, next to a photo in which a Ukrainian soldier carries the weapons that would have caused the destruction.

Images posted on Twitter by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are identified with a triumphant caption, declaring that this was the result of “Javelins hitting military equipment [russos]”.

The Javelin, an anti-tank weapon that fires heat-guided missiles at targets up to 4 km away, can be controlled by a handheld unit that doesn’t look too different from a video game console — but it can send a one-meter-long projectile straight length to the side or top of an armored tank.

The mere presence of US-made weapons “causes panic” among Russian troops, says the Ukrainian army – which is about to receive 2,000 more of them.

The Javelin missiles are among the items promised to Ukraine by the US in a new $800 million military assistance package announced by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (16/03).

Other weaponry includes drones that can be turned into flying bombs and anti-aircraft guns capable of shooting helicopters from the sky.

But will these shipments help Ukraine defeat Russia’s most numerous and best equipped invasion force?

What will the US ship to Ukraine?

New US aid to Ukraine includes a wide range of military equipment — from 25,000 sets of vests and helmets to rifles and grenade launchers, thousands of other anti-tank weapons and more than 20 million rounds of ammunition.

In addition to Javelin missiles, the most powerful weapons include 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, which were once used to shoot down Soviet planes in Afghanistan.

The US also plans to deploy 100 “tactical unmanned aerial systems” — small drones — which are usually hand-launched and small enough to fit in backpacks.

Soldiers can use them to probe the battlefield or, in some cases, to attack, essentially creating flying bombs that can be dropped at targets from a distance.

Biden’s announcement on Wednesday brings the total value of US military aid pledged to Ukraine to $1 billion just last week — a big jump compared to the $2.7 billion provided between 2014 and early 2022. .

It’s a “significant development” and addresses past deficits, according to John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Kiev.

“There is no doubt that [Biden] and his team have been very timid in supporting Ukraine.”

“And they responded to that pressure,” adds Herbst.

What will this mean against Russian ground and air offensives?

Military experts say US-supplied anti-tank weapons are likely to have the biggest impact on Ukraine.

Russian invading forces “are mostly mechanized forces” — in this case, armored convoys — so “the best thing you can do is take them out.” [os veículos]”, says former US Army Colonel Christopher Mayer.

Ukraine has received a variety of anti-tank systems from various countries, which helps increase the “lethality” of Ukrainian forces against Russian vehicles, according to Mayer.

“If you give them a variety of anti-tank systems, that gives them lots of opportunities to get through whatever specific defensive armor protection system the tank has,” he explains.

And while their claims cannot be independently verified, Ukrainian officials say they are successfully using the weapons. As of March 16, they claim to have destroyed over 400 tanks and over 2,000 other Russian vehicles.

Anti-tank weapons, however, do not help Ukraine to fight the Russian air force, which for three weeks has been attacking targets across the country.

The shoulder-launched Stinger portable system is the only anti-aircraft gun included in the US aid package.

The system has been seen in conflicts around the world since 1981. It was most famous in Afghanistan, where US-supplied Stingers helped shoot down hundreds of Russian aircraft and helicopters during the Soviet occupation.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Ukrainian Defense Ministry image of a Russian helicopter being shot down by its forces in early March

It is effective against low-flying helicopters or aircraft at up to about 3,800 m, making it relatively useless against higher-flying Russian bombers.

For Herbst, the government’s mention of Stingers as part of the Ukraine aid package is a “sign of weakness”.

“They need more Stingers, there’s no doubt about that,” he says. “But they also need higher-altitude anti-aircraft guns… that’s a serious omission.”

What weapons does the US not intend to ship?

While the White House has suggested that higher-altitude weapons — such as the Soviet-era S-300 anti-aircraft missile — may be heading to Ukraine via other countries, no formal announcement has been made.

Officials in Slovakia have expressed a willingness to ship the systems to Ukraine, provided they receive a replacement. Two other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies—Greece and Bulgaria—would also have the systems.

The US also rejected Poland’s offer to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine to allow them to do better in the skirmish.

US officials described the proposal as not “sustainable” because of the increased risk of open conflict between NATO and Russia.

Mayer says, however, that the transfer of MiG-29s or similar jets by US allies — with the government’s blessing — would be an effective way to help Ukraine fight for control of its airspace.

He noted that the Soviet Union provided North Vietnam with aircraft and pilots to operate against US aircraft without initiating a wider confrontation.

What have other countries done?

The US is not alone in providing military aid to Ukraine. At least 30 other countries provided aid, including €500 million ($551 million) from the European Union, for the first time in history.

After the US announced the new assistance package, however, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “more support” was urgently needed.

“Even more than we have now,” he said, calling for “air defense systems, aircraft [e] lethal weapons and enough ammunition to stop the Russian occupiers”.

Mayer believes that the US weapons supplies promised so far may be just enough to allow the Ukrainians to “die heroically”.

“We must be more aggressive in giving them what we have,” he says.

“We should at least give them the same quality and quantity of stuff that the Soviet Union gave North Vietnam during our war with them.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Ukrainian soldiers unloading US-made Javelin anti-tank weapons just weeks before the Russian invasion, February 24

Herbst says additional assistance packages will “probably” be needed in the future — and that they will only be effective if they allow Ukraine to challenge the Russian air force.

“What’s essential for me is whether or not we’re sending something that hits Russian air assets at 30,000 feet or above,” he says.

While no solid announcements have been made so far, President Biden has promised that more help will be on the way — and that the US is working to help Ukraine acquire the long-range air defense systems it needs, without providing details.

“More will be coming,” he declared.