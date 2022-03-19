WhatsApp: new much-requested function is coming to the app

WhatsApp has started to modify some details in its traditional audio system in recent times. After allowing you to speed up the voice and change the look to add soundbars, WhatsApp is now testing a new function that can help those who use the messenger to optimize the time while listening to a message.

According to the website WABetainfo, an expert in finding hidden features in the test versions of the messenger, WhatsApp is adding in the beta version a new function that allows the user to leave the conversation and access another one while listening to an audio. That is, you no longer need to remain in the specific conversation to continue listening to a voice message.

New WhatsApp feature

Before, it was already possible to access other apps while listening to an audio, since when you close the app, the message stops being played by the cell phone’s default player. However, if he left the conversation, the message was automatically interrupted, which should no longer happen.

And when will the new function arrive on WhatsApp? For now the feature is only available in beta, which is not a guarantee that it will arrive in the final version of the application. However, according to WABetainfo, the update has been rolled out gradually in several test versions of the messenger, which increases the chances that this could arrive for all users soon.

Image: WABetainfo

Meta launches Code Verify

Meta announced last Thursday (10) the launch of Code Verify, a new extension for web browsers to ensure more security for WhatsApp in its web version. According to the company, the purpose of the extension is to make it difficult for scammers to break into accounts on the app.

Code Verify has the function of automatically verifying the authenticity of a WhatsApp Web code at the moment it is being linked in the web browser. According to the company, this is one more step in the security of the application, which is already quite secure in its downloadable version.

