Woman discovers advanced cancer in Cuiabá, months after doctor said it was fat

Woman discovers advanced cancer after being misdiagnosed by doctors in Cuiabá

After experiencing severe pain, she sought out professionals who advised her to lose weight.

Edileny removed both breasts and fights for life

A woman discovered advanced cancer in Cuiabá, months after a doctor ruled out any serious health problems in the patient. At the time, the professional said that the problem could be excess fat.

To G1, Edileny Mayre de Oliveira said that she sought a specialist in 2019, after feeling severe pain in her breasts when her daughter put her head on the spot. She had an ultrasound and a CT scan, but the doctor said there was nothing to worry about and suggested that she needed to lose weight.

Dissatisfied with the opinion and with the exams in hand, the woman sought a second opinion. Again, the doctor said it was excess fat. Despite Edileny’s insistence, who asked for surgery to remove the nodule, the professional advised her to give up the idea.

“I went home and over time my breasts grew a lot and started to hurt. I even lost the movement of my right arm”, he recalled.

Three months later, given the persistence of the symptoms, she went back to look for a specialist, who referred her to the Cancer Hospital. This time, she was diagnosed with advanced stage breast cancer.

breast removal

Since then, Edileny has undergone surgery to remove both breasts and chemotherapy and radiation treatments. The woman continues to fight for her life and has promised to fight for compensation due to the wrong diagnoses.

“My children and I cry a lot, but a lot. I try to be strong all the time to convey security to them. I would like to have a donation to finish my house because until now I’m living with my two sisters”, he said.