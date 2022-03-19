Woman has already made more than R$ 99 thousand selling paintings that her dog painted

A dog residing in North Carolina, in the United States, has become as famous as Picasso for her works. Yea! The little girl paints amazing pictures.

Retired nurse Lisa Kite, 58, taught Ivy, her nine-year-old Australian pastor, to paint after she turned two. And since then, the furry girl has painted beautiful works, making her tutor earn more than £15,000 (R$ 99,564.33) from the sales of the arts.

Ivy is a nine-year-old Australian pastor. (Photo: Instagram/@ivykitetheaussie)

Prices vary, but his most expensive artwork is selling for £360. His paintings have unusual names such as ‘Mrengue’ and ‘Jungle Cat’.

“I initially coached her to get a beer from the fridge to impress my adult kids when they came to visit, and from there, I taught her a lot of different tricks,” Lisa told Metro.Co.

The little dog started painting at 2 years old. (Photo: Instagram/@ivykitetheaussie)

Ivy is a very smart little dog, on her list of talents, in addition to painting, is: sitting, rolling and shaking, separating the laundry, putting away the owner’s jacket, cleaning her feet and putting the coins in the piggy bank.

And painting, she learned in a short time, in a matter of a week she was already holding a brush in her mouth and doodling on blank canvases. The furry one started out with watercolor, but now she’s using acrylic paint and has painted hundreds of different paintings.

Ivy painting. (Photo: Instagram/@ivykitetheaussie)

“I gave away so many paintings, but we sell them all over the world; I’m amazed at how many people want one of their paintings!”

The amount raised from the works, Lisa, makes a point of donating to local charities and animal shelters.

‘This is fun for Ivy; she is trained with positive reinforcement and is putting good into the world.”

What a sweetheart this little dog, doing good with her art.

