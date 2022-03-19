Woman spends 4 years with glass cup in bladder after ‘sex prank’

A 45-year-old Tunisian woman had a glass cup in her bladder for about four years after inserting it during “sex play”.

After experiencing severe pain in the abdominal region, the woman, whose identity was not revealed, decided to seek medical help. Initially, the suspicion was urinary infection, but the diagnosis surprised: a glass wrapped in a stone with about 8 cm.

When she received the diagnosis, the woman confessed that she had used the glass as a “toy” a few years ago. The dangerous practice consists of introducing an object into the urethra – the hole through which women urinate – to increase pleasure. The story gets more bizarre when the doctors open the stone and find the glass cup intact.

Doctors said that the insertion of foreign bodies into the urethra is usually done by people suffering from mental disorders or for pleasure. They said there are a “relatively high” number of incidents reported among women, due to the short urethra and its location close to the vagina. Medical staff performed a cystolithotomy – a type of open surgery used to remove the bladder stone. The woman was discharged two days later and made a full recovery.

Similar case in Indonesia

A 37-year-old man who has not been identified has been hospitalized after inserting a two-meter nylon string into his penis in Indonesia.

According to the published article, the man would have been admitted to the hospital with severe abdominal pain as a result of the introduction of the cable. The patient, a virgin, reported that the thread was placed in the urethra during masturbation and the objective was sexual pleasure. It was the first time he had introduced something into his penis, she told the medical team.

According to the doctors, communication with the patient was challenging due to the embarrassment of having inserted the nylon cord while fully erect and watching pornographic content on the internet. The nylon thread reached his bladder, which was the reason for the complaint about severe abdominal pain.