Yamauchi talks about microtransactions in Gran Turismo 7 • Eurogamer.pt

Gran Turismo 7 fans’ acceptance of microtransactions has been anything but peaceful, and with the latest update things have become even more intense.

As noted in our news article, credits earned from completing in-game challenges have been drastically reduced, and player complaints have already echoed on Polyphony Digital.

In an informative note addressed to all players, Kazunori Yamauchi himself sheds light on the latest developments surrounding Gran Turismo 7.

First, it addresses the recent issue with servers, noting that “immediately prior to the release of the 1.07 update, we discovered an issue where the game would not launch correctly in some cases on the PS4 and PS5 versions”.

In the second part of the information note, Yamauchi addresses the issue of microtransactions, where he justifies the adjustments made to the rewards in some in-game events as well as the plans for the future.

“Also in this update, some event rewards have been adjusted. I also wanted to explain the reasons for this and our plans for the future.”

In GT7 I would like users to enjoy many cars and races, even without microtransactions.

At the same time, the price of cars is an important element that conveys their value and rarity, so I think it’s important that it’s linked to real-world prices.

I want to make GT7 a game where you can enjoy a variety of cars in many different ways, and if possible I’d like to try to avoid a situation where a player has to mechanically keep repeating certain events over and over again.

We will inform you in due course of plans for updates to additional content, additional race events and additional features that will constructively address this issue.

I regret not being able to explain the details on this at this point, but we intend to continue reviewing GT7 so that as many players as possible can enjoy the game.

We would love for everyone to be able to follow the growth of Gran Turismo 7 from a long-term point of view.”

These were the explanations of Kazunori Yamauchi, where he reveals plans for the future of GT7 but without going into details, he himself says that he regrets not being able to share more at this moment.