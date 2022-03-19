You can watch the Halo TV series for free with Xbox Game Pass

If you are always up to date with Xbox Game Pass news, you should know that members who are subscribers to the “Ultimate” plan have advantages (perks) that work as a bonus. The good news is that one of those freebies is a 30-day Paramount+ subscription.

In case you forgot, on March 24th, the Halo TV series will begin. After several years of production, this production will finally reach the public. If you’re not a Paramount+ subscriber, it’s still good news as if you have the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan you should be able to watch this.

As you can see below, Paramount+ has already confirmed that the Halo series will be streamed to us:

UNIQUE EXPERIENCE 🤩 For everyone’s joy, #HaloTheSeries is coming! 🎉 Seeking to make this wait even more incredible, the exhibition of Master Chief’s helmets is happening in several malls in São Paulo! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Dpjt24Is0R — Paramount+ Brazil (@paramountplusbr) March 17, 2022

Xbox has already confirmed on its Blog that it will give you a 30-day Paramount+ subscription so you can watch the series. However, there is still a doubt whether this advantage will be released to Brazilians, but for the most part it is available to us.

O Windows Club will stay tuned and give you more information about this in the coming days when the series is actually released. Stay tuned! Will you watch?