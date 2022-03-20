5 attitudes that accelerate results







bodybuilding secrets Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

You bodybuilding secrets, contrary to what some people may imagine, has nothing to do with miraculous recipes and crazy workouts. In fact, it’s not something you need to take or some magical method to gain muscle and eliminate body fat.

The ideal is to have constancy, patience and discipline. Training regularly, not breaking the diet and getting adequate rest are the basic principles that everyone should follow to have good results in the gym. Therefore, we can say that the secrets of bodybuilding are much more related to some habits and behaviors that, at first glance, do not seem so relevant, but that, in the long run, can interrupt their evolution.

In this way, with the help of the coach and sports advisor, Leandro Twin, we have separated some bodybuilding secrets, so that you can achieve good results, with safety, solidity and as much agility as possible. Check out:

1 – Check the general state of health

“When I start a job with my students and the results are lower than expected – even with 100% discipline – I ask them to do a blood test. Low insulin sensitivity, bad thyroid or low testosterone are conditions that can considerably limit your results. If you are in this scenario, do tests”, recommends the specialist.

2 – On an importance scale, it is necessary to put the diet before supplementation

“Supplements will come in to cover a diet deficiency. If you don’t have a diet, you can’t see the need for it to supplement. So if you take supplements and you don’t have a diet, stop, get your diet right and see if there’s need”, he explains.

3 – It’s no use eating healthy foods without paying attention to the amount

“When a bodybuilder wants to lose weight, he eats chicken, rice, eggs and potatoes. And when he wants to gain weight, too. That is, eating healthy will not necessarily lead you to the goal, you will eat the same things to lose fat or gain muscle mass, what changes is the quantity. When I ask my students about the diet, they always answer that it is ok because they are eating quality food. However, we cannot forget the quantity”, says Twin.

4 – Giving your best in training is non-negotiable

“A standard guideline for my students is training to failure. If it’s not challenging enough for the body, even if you train with volume, frequency, and density (the other three variables apart from intensity) you’re not going to improve. And what makes it challenging is pushing the exercise to failure,” he says.

5 – Be careful not to overdo it

“You will train to failure each day. We are not the same every day. There are days when we sleep and eat better, something happened and we are more motivated to train, or the opposite. Then you go to the gym and do yours.” better that day, lower the load if necessary, but do it until failure”, concludes Twin.