A Plague Tale Series Announced; Directed by Mathieu Turi

A series of A Plague Tale, a game set in France during the Hundred Years’ War and the Black Death in 1348, is on the way. The person responsible for adapting the adventure of Hugo and Amícia for a television show will be Mathieu Turi, assistant director in cinematographic works such as Inglourious Basterds and Sherlock Holmes: The Game of Shadows.

The information was obtained through Turi’s own social networks. On Twitter, he announced that he was handling the series and thanked Asobo Studio, the game’s developer. Check the publication:

👱‍♀️🧒🔥🐀 It’s official! I’m honored to work on the adaptation as a TV series of @APlagueTale. Thank you to @AsoboStudio and @Focus_entmt for their trust. I can’t wait to bring Amicia and Hugo’s journey to the screen! https://t.co/93Ct3FuCp2 #APlagueTale #Mediawan #MerlinProd — Mathieu Turi (@MathieuTURI) March 17, 2022

It’s official! I am honored to work on the A Plague Tale series, a TV adaptation. Thanks to Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment for their trust. I can’t wait to bring Amicia and Hugo’s journey to the screen.

Focus Entertainment, the game’s publisher, will serve as producer on the A Plague Tale series. Despite already having a director and everything else, it has not yet been revealed which actors have been chosen to play the pair of brothers. Will the series take time to premiere?

A Plague Tale series director enjoys playing on PS5

If A Plague Tale fans are worried about director Mathieu Turi’s passion for video games, it seems they can rest assured about that. He apparently enjoys playing games on the PS5 and is one of Aloy’s fans. Look:

Aloy is back! So let’s dive into the Forbidden West. Congrats to everyone at @Guerrilla for an amazing launch day! 🏹 #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/hWrpl7nkl7 — Mathieu Turi (@MathieuTURI) February 18, 2022

Aloy is back! Let’s delve into the Forbidden West. Congratulations to everyone at Guerrilla on the amazing launch day.

This series promises, huh?