Aerobic training before or after weight training? See what’s best – Lifestyle

If you are used to going to the gym or are just starting out, you must have already wondered which physical activity should be done first: weight training or aerobics? First of all, personal trainer Fernando Nalin explains that there is no exact rule regarding the order of exercises, everything will depend on the individual objective.

“People need to be aware that everything that is done first has a better performance. In other words, if you do an aerobic training before, know that bodybuilding training will not be so good and vice versa”, he says.

With that in mind, it’s time to list what your goals are. If you are looking for muscle hypertrophy – an increase in muscle size – it is best to do weight training beforehand. Nalin points out that this way the person can dedicate himself more intensely to the exercises.

“If, in this case, the person wants to start with an aerobics, let it be for a short time, between 10 or 15 minutes, as a warm-up. , explains.





According to the expert, the same should be done by those who are looking to lose weight. “When we start with weight training, we spend some of the muscle glycogen, which is a quick energy pathway that we have in stock in the liver and muscle. If she’s going to do cardio faster she’ll start the fat loss process. That’s because she’ll have used up her glycogen sooner.”







So when should we do cardio first?









Nalin points out that aerobic exercises are excellent allies for those who want to be in good physical condition and maintain a healthy body, as they make us lose more calories. When you choose to do them before weight training, know that strength training should be lighter and complementary to the first.

“People who do aerobic exercises before usually want to emphasize this type of activity, both because they want better physical conditioning or performance, if it’s something they’ve been doing for a long time. because usually the legs or arms are already very tired and the person will not have a good performance. Therefore, I recommend emphasizing the abdominal region in these cases”, he informs.

The professional believes that the best thing to do is to intersperse the trainings for days according to the objective of each one. “If the intention is to lose weight, she does more days of aerobics and less of weight training. If she wants to gain more strength and muscles, do more days of weight training and less aerobics.”

Finally, Nalin points out the importance of carbohydrate consumption for those who do very long physical activities, such as those who decide to do weight training and aerobics on the same day. “For workouts longer than an hour, it’s good to consume some carbohydrate. It can be a juice, a fruit or a bar, to avoid a low glycemic [diminuição do nível de açúcar no sangue]. If this happens, the person becomes weaker, loses income and may even feel sick”, he adds.