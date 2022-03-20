ANS suspends 12 health plans; check full list

You health insurance are in the sights of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). After monitoring carried out by the agency, 12 plans were suspended for sale. The reason is the number of complaints made by customers.

According to the ANS, the suspension is justified by the large number of complaints regarding the assistance coverage of the health plans listed by the agency. The work is the result of Service Assurance Monitoring.

Health insurance

By determination of the ANS, the marketing of the 12 health plans is temporarily suspended, as a way of protecting consumers’ rights. Thus, as of March 22, all of them are prohibited from being sold in Brazil.

The resumption of commercialization will only be released after such health plans present effective measures to improve customer service. The monitoring showed more than 33,300 complaints registered between 10/1 and 12/30 of last year. Despite the suspended health plans, another 11 had their commercialization released.

According to ANS, 83,286 beneficiaries were protected by the suspension measure. In addition, the ANS guidance is that consumers do not hire plans that have been suspended. And if they receive any proposal, such as promotions and other offers, they should report the practice to the National Supplementary Health Agency.

Also according to the ANS, more monitoring will continue to be carried out throughout this year, as it is a common practice of the agency. It is a way of forcing health plans to guarantee good care. As well as coverage defined in agreement with customers.