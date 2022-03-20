Antarctica records temperature 30°C above normal

Temperatures should be dropping on the icy continent with the end of the southern hemisphere summer, but they are still way above expectations.

French researchers record temperatures far beyond normal in Antarctica



THE east antarctica this week recorded temperatures of more than 30°C above normal, an “absolute record”, experts said via social media. The French-Italian Concordia research base, installed in the C summit of the Antarctic plateau at more than 3 km altitude, recorded on Friday 11.5°C below zero, “an absolute record for all the months combined, superior to the -13.7°C on December 17, 2016,” said Etienne Kapikian of Météo-France, France’s national weather service.

Although temperatures should have dropped with the end of summer in the southern hemisphere, the Dumont d’Urville base, located off the coast of Terra Adelia, broke the record for the mildest March, with +4.9°C, and temperature min of +0.2°C on March 18. Gaëtan Heymes, an expert at Météo-France, said it was a “historically mild event in the east” of the frozen continent, with temperatures 30 to 35°C above seasonal norms. “This is the time when temperatures should drop rapidly, as the summer solstice occurs in December,” explained Jonathan Wille, a researcher at the Institute of Environmental Geosciences in Grenoble, France. “This heat wave in Antarctica is changing what we thought was possible for the Antarctic climate,” he added.

When an event occurs, it is not possible to attribute it to climate change, however, one of the clearest signs of global warming is the increase in the number and intensity of heat waves. The poles are warming even faster than the planet’s average, which has increased by an average of about 1.1°C since pre-industrial times. In February, the Antarctic ice sheet reached its smallest area since satellite measurements began in 1979, at less than 2 million km2, according to the US National Snow and Ice Data Center.

*With information from AFP