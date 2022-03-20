Antarctica records temperature 30°C higher than expected | Global warming

East Antarctica this week recorded temperatures of more than 30°C higher than expected, an “absolute record”, experts said on Twitter.

Antarctica: the countries that dispute the sovereignty of the frozen continent

The French-Italian Concordia research base, installed in the C dome of the Antarctic plateau at an altitude of more than 3 km, recorded, on Friday (18), -11.5°C., “an absolute record for all months combined, higher than -13.7°C on December 17, 2016,” said Etienne Kapikian of Météo-France, France’s national meteorological service.

“This is the time when temperatures should drop rapidly, as the summer solstice occurs in December,” explained Jonathan Wille, a researcher at the Institute of Environmental Geosciences in Grenoble.

Although temperatures should have dropped with the end of summer in the Southern Hemisphere, the Dumont d’Urville base, located on the coast of Terra Adelia, broke the record for the mildest month of March, with 4.9°C, and minimum temperature of 0.2°C on March 18.

Gaëtan Heymes, an expert at Météo-France, said it was a “historically mild event in the east” of the frozen continent, with temperatures 30°C to 35°C above seasonal norms.

“This heat wave in Antarctica is changing what we thought was possible for the Antarctic climate,” he added.

When an event occurs, it is not possible to attribute it to climate change, however, one of the clearest signs of global warming is the increase in the number and intensity of heat waves.