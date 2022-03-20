Arlindo Cruz’s wife makes never-before-told revelations about the singer’s health

At the height of his career, one of the most respected sambistas in the country had to interrupt his life after a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) in 2017. Arlindo Cruz. Your wife, baby crossfive years after the illness, made an outburst on social media.

Always discreet about her personal life, the samba singer’s wife decided to talk about her daily struggle this Friday (18). For her, the feeling has completely changed after having to transform her life after her loved one’s stroke.

“Exactly five years ago, Arlindo was in the shower when he suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA). For me, it’s a rebirth… When you blink your eyes and see that your life is different. The feeling of fear of losing the person you love… For me it is a victory, yes”said in the video.

In the recording, which was made alongside Arlindo Cruz, Babi revealed that the singer went to the surgical center 14 times in those five years and detailed each procedure.

“Five years, 14 surgeries, five of which were head surgeries, pulmonary embolism, all kinds of mishaps, given up by the doctors…”said.

Arlindo Cruz’s wife has the help of prayers from fans and friends

Even with her husband regressing from time to time in the disease, Babi Cruz does not back down and remains loving him in every way, in addition to having faith that the sambista will get out of this situation in the best way possible, even if it is just a finger moving that , for the family, is a victory.

“Today Arlindo enjoys a recovery that we have already regressed halfway, he has had better moments, but because of the complications of the diseases there were some obstacles that delay the process. But we are always willing to start over and give to this wonderful human being, my husband, father of my children, grandfather of my grandchildren, my partner, friend, man, love… “Every little finger move for us is a great victory. He’s a miracle. He lying in this bed, with a balanced conscience, he teaches another reality of life. The strength and will he has to live… He wants to live”.

