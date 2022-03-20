Arrival of autumn requires care with respiratory diseases, guides Campos Health Department – Campos 24 Horas





03/19/2022, 12:12 pm, Photo: SupCom/César Ferreira.



The summer of 2022 ends this Sunday (20). With the end of the season and the arrival of autumn, diseases related to the respiratory system are common due to the drop in temperature. Flu, sinusitis, laryngitis, pharyngitis, bronchitis and cold are some of the most common illnesses in the coldest periods of the year. (read more below)

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the orientation of the Municipal Health Department, through the Undersecretary of Basic Attention, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), is for the population to redouble attention in autumn and winter, since people with diseases respiratory infections are considered to be at risk for Covid-19. (read more below)

The director of Primary Care of the secretary of health, infectious disease doctor Rodrigo Carneiro, advises avoiding closed environments and places with agglomeration of people. “Eating healthy, sleeping well, for about 8 hours, and practicing physical activity also help to strengthen the immune system against the virus”, explained the doctor, noting that many diseases are preventable by vaccine, hence the importance of keeping up-to-date vaccination records, especially for children.

“In recent years, we have seen the return of diseases, such as measles, which are vaccine-preventable, that is, they can be prevented through immunization,” said Rodrigo Carneiro. Another disease that has already been eradicated, according to him, that has occurred in other countries is polio. “It is a worrying factor for the health service”.

The doctor also warns of the importance of vaccination against the flu, announced by the Ministry of Health to start on April 4th. “Many do not take the vaccine claiming that they get the flu after immunization. This is not true. The vaccine is not made with the virus, but with viral particles. As with any vaccine, adverse events can occur, which disappear within 48 hours”, said Rodrigo Carneiro, noting that the flu vaccine has good efficacy and is highly safe.