Banana peel tea, a powerful ally for your health; do it now and have more quality of life

What will you know! Continues after advertising



Goiania, Saturday, March 19. Many people, after eating a banana, is left wondering what to do with the bark. After all, why does garbage have to be her destiny? People wonder why there are several studies that show that banana peel has numerous health benefits due to the very high degree of nutrients. Therefore, its consumption is recommended. And for that you can drink a tasty banana peel tea.

the blog homemade tricks decided to bring some information regarding banana peel tea to demonstrate how important it is to consume it. In the end, Banana peel has, among other nutrients, magnesium, potassium and vitamin B6. In other words, if the person consumes it, they will be bringing these nutrients to their body. That is, something that would go to waste has the power to provide gains for human health. See now why banana peel tea can and should be part of your diet.

Continues after advertising





You might like: Check out the benefits of green banana biomass, how to use the ingredient in meals and how to make it at home.

The benefits of banana peel tea

Journalist Danielle Sanches pointed out that Banana peel has numerous nutrients that are very good for human health. This was in a publication on the portal UOL in December 2019. And since what people want is to consume what will help them fight an evil specifically, we are going to show you what it is indicated for. Check out the functions of this tea for the human organism below:

Continues after advertising





Regulates cholesterol and blood sugar levels;

Fights infections caused by some types of bacteria;

Helps maintain musculoskeletal health;

Helps in skin care;

Combats constipation;

Prevents swelling of the body;

Prevents cardiovascular diseases;

Prevents the development of cancer;

Helps increase levels of happiness hormones (dopamine and serotonin).

Check out: Banana cake: learn how to make this recipe to make your snacks tastier.

How to make

Banana peel tea is very easy to make. First, put 500 ml of water to boil. In the meantime, wash a whole banana, peel and all. Then cut off the two ends and place it in boiling water. At this point, lower the heat and let it boil for approximately 20 minutes. Then turn off the heat. You can add cinnamon for more flavor.. Serve and then drink.

The video below, from the YouTube channel Assim que Faz, explains some benefits of banana peel tea for the body. We recommend that you watch it to better understand why you should take it regularly.. Just click on the player below and watch.

Also read: Don’t throw the banana peel away; check out its benefits and 1 simple recipe with the ingredient.