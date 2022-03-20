Bettel tells Putin situation is ‘intolerable’ and calls for negotiations

The Prime Minister spoke again today by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to whom he made it clear that the images of attacks against civilians in Ukraine are “intolerable” and to whom he appealed to negotiate and a ceasefire.

War in Ukraine

Bettel explained in a statement that this is the second time he has spoken with Putin this week, which, in his opinion, reveals “the gravity of the situation in Ukraine”.

“You already know the motivation for my calls,” the Luxembourg leader told Putin, who asked him to “decrease the escalation, adopt a ceasefire and commit to a negotiation process.”

“I am deeply shocked by the attacks on civilian installations”

Bettel recalled that, in the last conversation with Putin, he had already defended his preference for finding a negotiated solution to the conflict, but he stressed that the situation on the ground, “already catastrophic, has worsened even more”, especially in the city of Mariupol.

“I am deeply shocked by the attacks on civilian installations. The images we are seeing are intolerable,” said the Prime Minister of Luxembourg.

For this reason, he insisted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s appeal for negotiations to be carried out “at the highest level, from president to president, in a face-to-face meeting”.

“This tragedy must end and this ongoing attack on Ukraine must be stopped immediately. Nobody has anything to gain from these clashes, not Russia, not Europe and certainly not Ukraine,” reiterated Bettel, detailing that the conversation with Putin was “frank” and that both parties promised to keep in touch.

The Luxembourg prime minister assured that he will inform the Ukrainian authorities about the conversation with Putin.

