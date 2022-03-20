Brazil has received 894 Ukrainians since the beginning of the war, says PF | Ukraine and Russia

Brazil has received 894 Ukrainians since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, on February 24, the Federal Police informed g1 this Saturday (19). The number refers to the arrival of citizens of Ukraine until this Thursday (17).

In addition, according to the PF, there were 28 visa requests to stay in the country during the period. The number is much lower because, under the rules currently in force, citizens of Ukraine can spend up to 90 days in Brazil without the need for a visa.

An ordinance published by the federal government on the 3rd authorized the granting of a humanitarian visa to Ukrainian citizens seeking refuge – something that is also already offered to Haitians, Syrians and Afghans, for example.

The humanitarian visa is valid for up to 180 days. After this period, Ukrainian immigrants will be entitled to temporary residency for two years and will be able to claim permanent residency.

According to the ordinance, the temporary visa for humanitarian reception will be valid for 180 days and can be granted to Ukrainians and stateless persons affected or displaced by the situation of armed conflict in Ukraine.

The stateless immigrant must start the process of recognition of the stateless condition with the Ministry of Justice and Public Security within 90 days after entering the national territory.

Ukrainian refugee group arrives in Brazil

According to the United Nations (UN), more than three million people have fled Ukraine since the war began. Of the total number of refugees, almost half are children.

In addition to those who fled out of the country, the UN also identified that another two million people moved inside Ukraine to try to protect themselves from bombings in less attacked cities.

Among those who crossed the country’s borders, the main destination is Poland, which accounts for about 60% of the total flow, followed by neighboring countries such as Romania and Slovakia.

Nearly half of refugees are children, according to Unicef

More distant countries have also registered the entry of Ukrainians. In Germany, 175,000 had arrived in the country since the beginning of the war until Wednesday (16).

In Spain, Ukrainians crowd in long lines daily at the country’s foreigners’ centers, which has so far received nearly 5,000 Ukrainians.