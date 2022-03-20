British prime minister says it would be a ‘mistake’ to restore normal relations with Russia | Ukraine and Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Saturday that it would be a “mistake” to return to normal relations with Russia even if the invasion of Ukraine ceases.

“Trying to normalize relations with Putin after that, as we did in 2014, would be to make the same mistake again,” Johnson said, referring to Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.

In a speech at the congress in Blackpool (northern England), in the presence of the Ukrainian ambassador in London, Vadim Pristaiko, Boris Johnson declared that the time had come to “choose between freedom and oppression”.

Johnson: ‘Putin is threatened by a free Ukraine’

The prime minister considered that those who “think it would be better to get used to tyranny” are “deeply mistaken”.

Hours earlier, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she feared that negotiations for a truce between Russia and Ukraine were just a “smokescreen” used by the Kremlin to step up its offensive. In an interview with The Times, Truss said she was “very skeptical” about these negotiations and considered that Russia could be using them “to distract”.

“Their invasion is not going as planned. We don’t see any major withdrawals of Russian troops or any serious proposals on the table. The Russians have lied and continue to lie. I’m afraid the negotiation is just another attempt to distract and create a smokescreen.” , he added.

The minister estimated that if “a country is serious about negotiations, it does not blindly bomb civilians on the same day.” Truss thus reacted to the latest report from the British Defense Ministry on the situation in Ukraine, made public on Saturday, in which it is stated that “the Kremlin has not achieved its initial objectives so far” and “has been forced to change tactics”.

This “will likely imply a blind use of military power, which will bring about an increase in civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and an intensification of the humanitarian crisis”, he predicted. Ukrainians and Russians have held several meetings since February 24, the day the Russian invasion began. This week, the negotiations were by videoconference.