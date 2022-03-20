Calmed by critics’ ratings, Gran Turismo 7 has the lowest score by Sony users on Metacritic

Gran Turismo 7 has been hailed by critics as a brilliant racing game, but users aren’t agreeing with that on Metacritic. Right now, GT7 is the lowest rated game in Sony’s history by gamers who didn’t like different aspects of the game.

On the site Metacritic, used to rate the game, reviews with low ratings for Gran Turismo 7 have rained down. Gran Turismo 7 dropped to 2.6. This is a very low rating for a game of this caliber.

The reasons that led fans to rage on Metacritic are different. Among the main ones is a new system introduced with patch 1.07, which made it more difficult to buy cars without using microtransactions. The update looks like it was created to extract money from players. Among the reviews you will find, for example:

Say hello to another game that destroyed its economy shortly after its launch window for microtransaction reasons. I loved the series. It made some questionable choices for money up until GT5 (selling single-use inks as DLC, for example), but it was never hopeless, certainly nothing like what is seen in today’s game. GT7 had already started poorly due to its prizes (mostly the roulette spins that give the lowest reward 90% of the time) and with the latest patch they turned the game into a total grindfest.

Another problem that irritated players, mentioned above, was the server crash that occurred on March 17, two days ago, and it lasted more than 30 hours. During this very long period, Gran Turismo 7’s online services were shut down and server maintenance was beyond reasonable, triggering the start of fan fury.

Another example that gained a lot of repercussion on Twitter was of a very popular presenter, well known in official competitive streaming, publicly condemned what he called the “stupid amounts of time” required to earn credits in GT7. the tweet was retweeted and liked thousands of timesincluding by professional players of Gran Turismo.

As a matter of principle, I will never do a single microtransaction EVER on GT7. The game has definitely got to a point whereby it’s unreasonably time consuming for the average player to gain credits. Don’t get me started on the roulette spins either 💀 — Steve Alvarez Brown (@_SuperGT) March 17, 2022

To give you an idea, the gt esports world champion, Valerio Gallo, liked these tweets and said the following message: “the real credit card simulator”.

This game seems to be another one of those that the opinion in the specialized critic does not live up to the public sentiment. At least that’s what user reviews have told us so far.

Source