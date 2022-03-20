China, Russia, Brazil and Argentina do not accept guardianship of an ‘American sheriff’, says Putin’s chancellor

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said this Friday the 18th that the United States aims to build a unipolar world, in which all countries obey the strongest. So, said Vladimir Putin’s staunch ally, the country presided over by Joe Biden wants an “American village,” not a global village.

For Lavrov, Washington managed to “mobilize” the world based on US interests, which would point to the lack of independence from the European Union and NATO members.

In an interview with RTa Russian broadcaster, the chancellor declared, however, that there are countries that oppose this logic.

“There is players who would never accept the global village in the presence of an American sheriff,” he said. “China, India, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico… I’m sure these countries don’t want to be in the position that, when Uncle Sam orders them to [façam] something, say ‘yes sir’”.

Russia, Lavrov continued, is also “not in the category of countries that would be ready to do so.”

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the minister claimed that the Putin government seeks common security guarantees for Moscow, Kiev and the whole of Europe.

“The objective is to demilitarize Ukraine so that such a threat does not come from Ukrainian territory, as well as to obtain security guarantees that will be based on the principle of indivisible common security for Ukraine, Russia and all European countries.”