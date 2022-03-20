China’s president calls for an end to the war in Ukraine

posted on 03/19/2022 06:00



(credit: White House/AFP)

For 1 hour and 50 minutes, and separated by more than 11 thousand kilometers, the leaders of the two greatest world powers had, yesterday morning, an open conversation about the biggest crisis faced by Europe in almost eight decades. On the one hand, US President Joe Biden warned and “described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia” in the invasion of Ukraine. On the other hand, Chinese leader Xi Jinping sought to compromise and called for a peaceful way out of the crisis in Eastern Europe. He recalled that conflict and confrontation are in nobody’s interest. “China stands for peace and opposes war. This is embedded in China’s history and culture,” he declared. The meeting, through videoconference, took place in a tense atmosphere, given the suspicions that the Chinese would be willing to provide military aid to the Russians, an important commercial ally.

According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, President Xi had “a sincere and in-depth exchange of views” with Biden on the Ukraine crisis, Sino-US relations and matters of mutual interest. China’s leader assured his US counterpart that upholding the preservation of international law, adherence to the United Nations Charter and promoting a common and cooperative vision of security are principles that underpin Beijing’s approach to the Ukraine crisis. .

The two heads of state expressed the desire to keep the channels of dialogue open. In the conversation with Biden, Xi said that China and the US should play the leading role towards global stability. “We must not only lead the development of China-US relations in the right way, but also assume international responsibilities and make efforts for world peace and tranquility,” he said. “The world is neither peaceful nor tranquil.”

In a press release, the White House noted that the conversation had focused on Ukraine’s “unprovoked invasion” and noted that Biden had detailed to Xi the US efforts to prevent and respond to the invasion, including financial sanctions imposed on Russia. The Democrat described the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine as “brutal attacks against cities and civilians”.

nato

Xi said “all sides need to jointly support Russia and Ukraine in dialogue and negotiation so that they produce results and lead to peace.” The Chinese urged the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to address concerns from Kiev and Moscow.

A professor of comparative politics at Kiev-Mohyla National University, Olexiy Haran told the report he believed Xi knew of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to invade Ukraine. “I believe that Putin promised Xi that Kiev would capitulate very soon. If Ukraine fell quickly, China would benefit, as the international market would turn its attention to Beijing, given the sanctions applied to Moscow,” he noted.

Haran warned that the situation becomes increasingly dangerous for the Chinese, as the financial retaliation imposed on Putin impacts Chinese banks with the threat of sanctions. “I would not speculate about an immediate change in Xi’s stance, but China will certainly be more cautious about Putin’s Ukraine adventure. If Beijing withdraws support for Russian aggression, the Kremlin will be deprived of allies in the world.” , warned.

Anton Suslov — an expert at the School of Political Analysis (NaUKMA) in Kiev — highlighted China’s pragmatism. “The Chinese always play their own game. We cannot say that there is an unconditional partnership between China and Russia. Beijing supports Moscow only when it is in its own interest,” he explained to the report.

According to Suslov, on the one hand, China does not condemn Russian military action in Ukraine and refuses to call it an “invasion” – it prefers the term “Ukrainian crisis”. On the other hand, authorities at various levels in Beijing defend peace and diplomatic channels. “The Chinese position hangs between balance and waiting. Even if Russia is a partner in opposition to the US, clear and substantial support for the war would harm China’s economic interests, which are the maintenance of economic relations with Europe.” Xi would also be unwilling to assume the consequences of an endorsement of an invasion condemned by the international community.

“War Crimes”

Yesterday, in yet another phone call to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Putin surprised by declaring that Ukrainian forces are “guilty of various war crimes”. The Kremlin head cited, “in particular, massive rocket and artillery attacks on cities in Donbass” – a region controlled by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Putin assured Macron that Russian troops “do their best to preserve the lives of peaceful civilians, including organizing humanitarian corridors for their safe exit.” In the 70-minute conversation, the Frenchman again demanded “immediate respect for a ceasefire” in Ukraine.

Putin’s claims about trying to avoid civilian casualties contrast with the battlefield scenario. In recent days, several non-military targets have been attacked. In Kiev, human rights activist Oleksandra Mattviichuk (read Three Questions for), from the non-governmental organization Center for Civil Liberties, pointed to war crimes committed by the Russians. “Most shocking for me was the deliberate bombing of a children’s hospital and a maternity hospital in Mariupol (south). Our fellow activists told us that it is very dangerous to brand civilian buildings with the name ‘Children’. In Syria, the Russians too deliberately fired at targets with these indications,” he denounced.

Oleksandra told the Correio that, yesterday, she participated in a virtual meeting with a representative of Brazil at the United Nations (UN). “He told me that he hopes for a diplomatic solution to this situation. But I must remember that diplomacy has failed to stop Putin in Syria, Crimea and Donbass. Putin does not understand the language of diplomacy. Unfortunately, he only understands the language of strength.”

Attempts at a diplomatic exit are underway. Yesterday, Vladimir Mendisky, the main Russian negotiator in the ceasefire talks, commented that the two sides are “halfway” on Ukrainian demilitarization and that they agree on central points.

Tribute to the 109 “Ukrainian Little Angels”



credit: Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP

The 109 baby carriages and car seats, all empty, were lined up in front of the Lviv City Hall building on Rynok Square. That’s how one of the busiest places in the city became the scene of an emotional demonstration. “109 children. 109 children were murdered by the Russians since the first day of the all-out Russian invasion of Ukraine. Empty baby strollers in Rynok Square today symbolize the lives of little angels. They are now defending Ukraine’s sky instead of decisive world actions “, wrote on Twitter Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of Lviv.

three questions for



credit: personal archive

Oleksandra Matviichuk, a human rights activist with the non-governmental organization Center for Civil Liberties in Kiev

President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of war crimes. How do you see this rhetoric?

Putin accuses Ukraine of maintaining medical laboratories that would prepare special fluids to poison Russians. How can I take everything Putin says seriously? He always repeats that Russia does not carry out a war against Ukraine, while killing civilians and destroying Ukrainian cities. I think it’s time we stopped debating these lies.

What are the main human rights violations documented by your organization?

We document different types of war crimes, such as bombing civilian targets — kindergartens, schools, hospitals. We document deliberate attacks on fleeing refugees and humanitarian corridors. Attacks on health workers as they tried to help the wounded. We detected betrayals, with Russians wearing Ukrainian military uniforms or disguising themselves as civilians to approach Ukrainian troops in order to kill soldiers. Russians deliberately commit war crimes.

What kind of punishments do you expect for Putin and his military commanders?

I will do my best to see Putin and his minions before the International Criminal Court.

I guess…



credit: personal archive

“Every time the anti-aircraft siren goes off, I know there’s a missile on the way. And that it could hit my house. And that people could die. But I know this is a new reality.”

Karine Makarian, 30, product manager, resident of Lviv (west)