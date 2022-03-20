Chinese official says sanctions on Russia increasingly ‘outrageous’







Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine in front of a packed football stadium on Friday, 18 Photo: Via Reuters

A senior Chinese government official said Saturday that the sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over Ukraine are increasingly “outrageous”. Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng also acknowledged Moscow’s view of NATO, saying the alliance should not expand further eastward, trapping a nuclear power like Russia.

China has not yet condemned Russia’s action in Ukraine, nor called it an invasion, although it has expressed deep concern about the war. Beijing has also opposed economic sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, which it says are unilateral and not authorized by the UN Security Council.

“Sanctions against Russia are getting more and more outrageous,” Le told the security forum in Beijing, adding that Russian citizens were being deprived of assets abroad “for no reason”.

“History has proven time and time again that sanctions cannot solve problems. Sanctions will only harm ordinary people, impact the economic and financial system… and worsen the global economy.”