‘Corri S. Silvestre after multiple sclerosis and the doctor said it would only get worse’ – 03/20/2022

It was in the classroom that Michelle Chiarello, 42, began to see duplicate nursing professors. It was a symptom of multiple sclerosis, a neurological disease in which the body’s defense cells attack the central nervous system.

She was retired on disability at age 36, and heard from a doctor that she would get worse every day. She decided to prove him wrong. In 2021, Michelle ran 15 kilometers in the São Silvestre Race in São Paulo. “This doctor motivated me to live.”

“In 2015, I started nursing school. During classes, I saw the professors in pairs, there were two images in a single object. This disorder is called diplopia. I was scared and went to the ophthalmologist because of my vision, but everything was fine with my eyes.

The ophthalmologist referred me to a neurologist. I had an MRI and there were clear lesions in the brain. I soon received the diagnosis: multiple sclerosis (MS). It was a thud. He was 36 years old at the time.

I was afraid of going blind and not seeing my 9 and 12 year olds grow up. I went through a period of mourning for my health. At first, I denied the disease. I didn’t want to believe it. I thought the MRI machine was broken. I needed a second opinion from a doctor.

I traveled from Campo Grande (MS), where I used to live, to the city of São Paulo. I went to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. There they confirmed that I did indeed have multiple sclerosis. The MRI images were clear from the start. I didn’t want to believe it. At this moment, the support of my mother, my brothers, my husband and children was very important.

Since then, I take medication and do tests to monitor the disease. I’ve had five flare-ups, which are a period of the most critical MS activation. The first outbreak was optic neuritis, an inflammation of the nerve in the eye. I also suffered from weakness in arms, weakness in legs, urinary incontinence and optic neuritis again.

“I slept with sight and woke up blind”

Image: Personal archive

The last outbreak in the eye was horrible. I had moved to Florianópolis and was very stressed due to financial issues. On one day that year 2018, I slept with my eyesight and woke up blind. I cried a lot, but I knew it was the disease. I said a prayer and called my husband.

There was a lot of fear, but also a lot of faith. I knew that God was on my side, and I would soon see again. I was hospitalized at the University Hospital of the Federal University of Santa Catarina for 6 days. I didn’t let myself down. Every day my vision became clearer, as if a white smoke was slowly disappearing. On the fourth day I saw again.

I lost about 20% of my vision. I don’t see a part of left field. I had to learn to deal with anxiety. She was always thinking, ‘Is there going to be another outbreak?’

The disease behaves differently in each patient. In some people it will affect vision, speech or motor skills more. A lot depends on the region of the brain where neurons are attacked by the immune system.

After recovering in the hospital, I switched medication and had four seizures. During this period, I also developed Lemp [Leucoencefalopatia multifocal progressiva]a rare disease caused by the JC virus [John Cunningham]. He doesn’t do any harm. But in cases of autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis, the virus can be activated.

After this last major flare-up, my plan was to get treatment to get better and then go back to work. I did not complete the nursing course, but I am a speech therapist. Then I went to the INSS [Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social] apply for sick pay for one year. But the doctor who saw me said it would never get better. only get worse. And retired me.

No one is prepared to retire on disability at age 38. It was as sad as getting the diagnosis. But, in a way, it motivated me to live. I thought: ‘Okay, what can I do now?’

“It’s liberating to know that I can”

Image: Personal archive

I was inspired to run after watching a movie called ‘100 meters’. It is based on the true story of a sedentary Spaniard who has multiple sclerosis and is going to train for a triathlon.

At first, I thought I wouldn’t be able to exercise. But my doctor authorized and encouraged me. I was sedentary. The illness gave me a jolt. I participated in some 5km races as a person with a disability. I won some trophies.

In the middle of the race I think: ‘What am I doing?’. MS tiredness is not common. As I have a slow impulse, the sensation is that I carry steel balls in my legs. It’s heavy. But I go slowly, at my own pace.

In 2021, I joined a gym to strengthen my body. In the middle of the year, the instructor set up a group to participate in the São Silvestre Race, in São Paulo. There are 15 kilometers of street race.

I was a little apprehensive about the illness, but I watched some videos of the race and signed up.

It took 3 months of training. When you put a focus, you commit. I bought a good pair of shoes, consulted with a nutrition specialist and changed my diet.

It’s exciting to participate in such a huge street race. The music, the atmosphere and the organization cheered me up the whole way. People on the street clapped and cheered with me. Next to me were elderly people in their 70s and 80s, people with crutches, on one leg.

I cried with happiness the entire race. And laugh a lot too. It was liberating for me to know that I can. I remembered the nights I cried in the hospital and at home wondering if I would end up in a wheelchair. A movie went through my head. I thought about the INSS doctor who retired me and said that I would get worse, about my family, about my doctor who encouraged me to run, about the patients.

Image: Personal archive

I ran with balloons dangling from my body with the names of family, friends, my doctor and people with MS. They supported me and, in a way, ran with me.

Running also gave me the courage to put my fears aside and talk about multiple sclerosis. When I received the diagnosis, I didn’t feel comfortable talking about the disease. I was afraid to meet other patients. I thought: ‘Are they better or worse than me?’

But the more I talk about the disease, the less painful it is for me. Today I am president of Aflorem [Associação Florianópolis e Região de Esclerose Múltipla]. I never imagined taking this position. I always thought I couldn’t speak well in public. He had many limiting beliefs. But the illness revived my faith and made me realize how I am capable of so much that I could never have imagined.”

About multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is a neurological and autoimmune disease. It occurs when the body’s defense cells attack the central nervous system, causing brain and spinal cord injuries.

Symptoms depend on the location of the affected nervous system, and can lead to muscle weakness and paralysis, loss of sensation, lack of balance and coordination, double vision, blurred vision, among others.

There are several drug treatments that help prevent further injuries. Added to them, healthy habits, such as having a balanced diet, controlling or reducing stress and practicing physical activity help to mitigate the symptoms of multiple sclerosis.

Patients are encouraged to lead a normal life within their physical limitations. They can work, study, have children and practice physical activities.

Source: Adaucto Nóbrega Jrneurologist at the Polydoro Ernani de São Thiago University Hospital, UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina), and responsible for the multiple sclerosis and demyelinating diseases outpatient clinic at the institution.