Couple is scared to identify ghost in security camera footage, and discovers tragic past of the house; watch

Break, Lord, every curse, sorcery and take away the hauntings! Joey and Amy Radke, from Shakopee, Minnesota, are far from finding peace and quiet when they get home. On the contrary… Suspecting that there was a ghost in the house, they installed a security camera, and the records have scared a lot of people! To top it off, the two discovered a tragic history in the place’s past, and now suspect that it may have ties to current events.

Practically a plot of the “Paranormal Activity” franchise, the couple’s plot began two years ago, when they moved into the residence, despite the various warnings that the place was haunted by “demonic entities”. The warnings were ignored and, according to reports to the tabloid Mirror, they lived very well in the house until they decided to check the camera records two weeks ago…

At first, the equipment was installed to monitor the family’s pets, but the image capture showed a rather terrifying figure walking around in a nightgown. And to make matters worse, the kittens – which popular wisdom says are able to see things from the other world – become completely restless, and hide, abruptly, under the table.

For the publication, Joey revealed that the owner herself had already alerted the couple that she had felt a supernatural presence in the house. She even delivered that another tenant claimed to have felt the entity watching her while she slept. “The video is like something from ‘Paranormal Activity’. When I saw him, I thought ‘Oh my God!’ I was scared”admitted the man. “The previous tenant said she saw demonic entities, shadows and something watching her while she slept. I’m starting to notice things now because I’m more aware.”he added.

Ghost haunts American couple pic.twitter.com/42w2ObSWBo — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) March 19, 2022

“After the video, I feel like I’m being watched. When I’m sitting watching TV in the living room, with the hallway to my right, I can see something out of the corner of my eye, but there’s nothing here. I feel like someone is there peeking around the corner.”detailed.

Amy Radke is so scared by what she saw, she chose not to talk to the Mirror about it. “We take [a filmagem] to my brother-in-law’s house to put it on TV and we could see a woman with a sort of pompadour in her hair, like a beehive. We just choke. This scares my wife. She doesn’t want to talk about it.” said Joey.

As if the images weren’t enough, the resident discovered information that could be the last piece of the puzzle. “A woman died in our room many years ago. Neighbors say she was pulled out by paramedics in her nightgown and in the video, you can see the figure wearing a nightgown.”reinforced.

Despite the fear and scare, Joey also showed to be excited to witness such a phenomenon. “It’s real, there’s no two ways [de encarar] this. You can’t fake it. This proves that there is an afterlife. This video is the holy grail of ghost videos. I believed in the afterlife before, but I like to see it physically.”, said. We’re pretty quiet around here, see, ghosts?! They can go haunt the Radkes themselves! Hahahaha