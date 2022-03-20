Daily fruit consumption is important for our health – Health

In this week’s Ask the Expert, we’re going to talk about fruit consumption. Have a question about health, wellness, exercise or nutrition? Write to [email protected] or to Instagram @bemestarestadao

Is it true that fruit is fattening? How many should we eat a day?

Danilo Queiroz, Sao Paulo

Gabriella Oliveira, a nutritionist specializing in eating behavior

No food makes you fat. What makes you fat is when you have a caloric surplus, that is, if you eat more calories than you expend. But we cannot sacrifice fruit that’s why.

They are rich in polyphenols (substances that act as antioxidants), fiber, vitamins, minerals. It is very important to consume them, especially the more pigmented ones (like blackberries, plums and açaí), because they have more bioactive compounds.

People say that fruits get fat based on the amount of carbohydrates in the food and the glycemic spikes that some fruits can cause. But the scientific literature already talks about the importance of the caloric deficit for weight loss, the quality of food and adherence to the food plan for us to succeed in weight loss and not a withdrawal of food fruits.

If the person is thinking about losing weight, I recommend eating the fruits instead of hitting them in a juice, for the amount. Remembering that, in general, it is interesting to consume at least three fruits a day – those with more amounts of water, such as Strawberrywatermelon, blackberry, pineapple and melon, are the most suitable.

It is also not advised to eat large amounts of food, especially at night, because our body is getting ready for sleep. We should think about our food as a whole, balancing the diet with fruits, vegetables and cereals.

What will impact the diet is the quantity and quality of food consumed, in addition to the importance of physical exercises and sleep. Therefore, each patient must have a food plan, adjusted according to their routine. So, neither too much nor too little is interesting. It’s all about balance.