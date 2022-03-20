Depression can affect heart and predispose to various diseases; understand relationship – 03/20/2022

A thorn in the soul, a world without color. Use whatever metaphor you like, but the fact is that having a diagnosis of depression is entering a pessimistic vicious cycle that is difficult to get out of without help.

Ruthless, depression affects all ages, genders and social classes. One in five people will be affected in their lifetime to some degree.

Data recently published by the WHO (World Health Organization) indicate that 350 million people around the world suffer from depression, 18% more than ten years ago. The number represents almost 5% of the planet’s population.

In the case of Brazil, the WHO estimates that 7.5% of the national population is affected by the disease, removing almost 100,000 people from work every year because of this diagnosis.

It is characterized as one of the main public health problems in the world (direct and indirect costs in the US of almost US$ 50 billion).

How to explain?

We suffer a lot from lack and rejoice little with what we have. Humanity has always been like that.

In a sick society, from pandemics and wars, loneliness seems like a balm, but when it’s just what we crave and socializing seems like a challenge, we can be facing a problem.

Obviously it’s not that simple. We grew up learning to dream big, to always win, with the obligation to earn well and share our time with those we love. To love and, even more difficult, to be loved.

They teach us to pursue goals that are not always tangible, to be sincere without ceasing to be kind and to be bold without losing ground. It’s what I call the “cult of frustration”. And yet, time passes and we realize that there is little time left to be as we would like, or as they would like us to be.

The virtual world, where there is complete happiness, has become a presence in the daily lives of many people. In order to foster an infinitely affectively poor relationship, we try to convince the audience (as if we were an avatar) that we live in a world of accomplishments in which there are no difficulties. A successful life is always required, where we have to perform all the time, be an entrepreneur of ourselves, hit goals in salary, in the perfect physique and even in spirituality.

To make matters worse, we have long endorsed this behavior in the sense of seeking full happiness with phrases like “seek your best version” or “only you can go after your dreams” and “you can be whatever you want”.

Always being the best as if there was someone waiting for us on the podium raises the demand level and confuses reality.

The expectation of full realization associated with the society of the spectacle becomes too much to bear and resilience comes crashing down, one falls into apathy and loses vigor for life.

In addition, the pandemic has demonstrated that we have little ability to withstand chronic stress.

We balanced between anxiety and depression and these two years “kicked the table” and, for many, especially those who already had a genetic predisposition, the pandemic acted as a trigger for psychic diseases.

And then, life becomes medicalized.

It’s become difficult for someone to cry in a doctor’s office without coming out with a prescription for an antidepressant or for a child to do poorly in school without ending up on Ritalin.

According to a report released by the WHO, the Brazilian population is the most depressed in Latin America.

In a recent survey carried out by Sul América Seguros, in six years, there was a 74% increase in the number of antidepressants purchased by the insurance company’s policyholders.

Currently, antidepressants occupy the second position in the list of best-selling drugs against nervous system disorders, with 6% of the total in the category.

The first place belongs to painkillers, which account for 10% of sales. Anxiolytics, anxiety medications, are in third place.

And the heart?

That depression is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, medicine already knows. It is believed to increase the concentration of hormones such as cortisol that would damage the arteries of the heart.

Not to mention that it aggravates other risk factors, such as smoking, high cholesterol, obesity and hypertension.

Depressives are known to have fewer health checks, take their medication less, exercise less and eat less healthily.

In a recent survey, which collected data from 3,500 people for 10 years, it was shown that depression was responsible for 15% of deaths from cardiovascular diseases.

This number is similar to other risk factors such as obesity and high cholesterol. Depression also increases the production of another stress hormone called adrenaline, which slows the flow of blood supplied by the arteries in response to the heart’s demands.

This hormone is involved in the rupture of the cholesterol plaque, which perhaps was already present in the arteries of the heart, in addition to increasing blood pressure. Hypertension because this hormone also interferes with the system responsible for the relaxation and contraction of vessels (arteries and veins).

There is evidence that depression also produces an increase in inflammatory substances in the circulation, which would damage the endothelium (inner wall of the vessel) favoring the deposition of fat that will clog the arteries of the heart.

On the other hand, cardiovascular diseases can lead to depression due to the strong stigma that these individuals carry and the possibility of finitude being glimpsed. Thus, depression is twice as likely to occur in people with heart disease as in the general population, and it is not uncommon for the two diseases to coexist.

All this took the American Heart Association, in 2014, stating that depression is a risk factor for a poor prognosis after a heart attack, and declared that the risk of death in heart attack survivors with depression was three times higher than in those without the disease.

Such is the relevance of this fact that the American Cardiology Association recommends as one of its main guidelines today the mandatory antidepressant treatment of depressed cardiac patients in order to improve the prognosis of heart disease.

Still, some physical diseases such as hypothyroidism, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and even diabetes, for example, can have depression as the first manifestation, or depression can open gaps for these and other diseases such as cancer. .

So depression is not a consequence of a personal choice, or a sign of weakness, as someone less informed might suggest, but it comes from struggling with life’s adversities, frustrations, disappointments, extreme demands or all of that. Added to this is a tendency, a personality trait or perhaps a genetic inheritance.

Considered as the evil of the 21st century, it is essential to identify the disease at the very beginning because those who say that we only live once are wrong. We only die once, but we live every day!