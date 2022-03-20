Does the dangerous lemonade diet really work?

THE lemonade diet, known as the Master Cleanse has been around since 1940, but became popular in 2006 and has been gaining momentum ever since. The fame came after the words of the American pop singer Beyoncé, who said that she practiced the diet. However, while some people claim benefits, nutritionists warn of health risks.

How did the Master Cleanse (lemonade diet) come about?

As mentioned, this food strategy emerged in the 1940s, therefore, more than 80 years ago. It was originated by alternative medicine student Stanley Burroughs, who based the book The Master Cleanse (1976).

The purpose of the method was not to offer a diet for weight loss, but to offer an outlet to detoxify the body. However, the lemonade diet ended up showing slimming results, which made its adherents grow around the world.

The film Dreamgirls, starring Beyoncé, was released in 2006 and featured the singer thinner than usual. At the time she revealed that she used the lemonade diet technique, Master Cleanse. From then on, several people decided to jump on the bandwagon and test the method.

What does Beyoncé’s lemonade diet consist of?

In a nutshell, this diet can be translated into a liquid diet based on lemon juice, maple syrup and cayenne pepper. Practitioners are also advised to drink a natural laxative made with herbs.

Every day, between 6 and 12 glasses of the liquids mentioned above are ingested. According to the data from the 1976 book, the ingredients in the diet are nutritious and beneficial for the body.

In fact, lemon has great potential to support health, as well as cayenne pepper and maple syrup. After finishing the 10 days, the person should gradually resume normal eating. Drinking orange juice in the first 24 hours, then you should eat soups and broths, move on to salads and then eat normally after about 4 days.

What are the risks of Master Cleanse?

The first risk is rapid weight regain. Whenever the body loses a significant amount of fat and weight, it tends to gain it faster when a person resumes normal eating. This is due to abrupt metabolic changes.

In addition, when you lose weight very fast, the amount of lean mass eliminated is large. Upon regaining, the patient returns to the previous weight with more fat than before.

The absence of protein and common everyday calories can make a person more prone to infections and other diseases. This is due to the weakening of the immune system.

So always consult a doctor or nutritionist before deciding to go on a crazy crash diet.