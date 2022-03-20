Driver throws car into crowd and kills six people in Belgium | World

Six people died and another 26 were injured. after one speeding car hit a crowd gathered for a carnival party in the city of Strépy-Bracquegnies, in southern Belgium, this Sunday morning (20). The incident happened around 5:00 am (1:00 am GMT).

“In the current state of the investigation, we know that a vehicle hit a group (…) and we regret six deaths, 26 injured”, including “ten people whose lives are currently in danger“, declared Damien Verheyen, the king’s deputy attorney, during a press conference. The authorities also stated that, on a preliminary investigation, it did not appear to be a terrorist attack. “We have no evidence to believe that the attack could have been terrorist-motivated,” Verheyen said.

Covid-19: what is deltacron and 3 other key questions about the pandemic in 2022

Russia says it used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine; understand the power of destruction

According to Jacques Gobert, mayor of the nearby town of La Louvière, between 150 and 200 people were gathered preparing for a traditional parade in the region with costumes and drums. “A speeding car drove into the group of people and the driver fled,” Gobert said. later theThe two people in the car were arrested.

“Horrible news from Strépy-Bracquegnies“, lamented on Twitter Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. “A community that was gathering to celebrate has been hit right in the heart.”

“My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. All my support also goes to the emergency services for their help and assistance provided”added De Croo, who is due to visit the town during the day, accompanied by King Philippe.

“I was walking by the side,” a witness, Théo, told Belgian public television RTBF. “I turned around and saw a car moving forward”. “He arrived very fast and didn’t brake,” continued the young man. “There were a lot of people on the floor.”

Driver throws car into crowd, kills six in Belgium

2 of 2 Close to Breitscheid Square, in Berlin, where the attack took place on Monday night (12) – Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters Near Breitscheid Square, in Berlin, where the attack took place on Monday night (12) – Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

In neighboring Germany, on February 24, 2020 in Volkmarsen (west), a man purposely drove his vehicle into the crowd during a carnival parade, injuring about 90 people, including children. He was sentenced last December to life imprisonment.

Germany was hit by the deadliest jihadist attack on its soil on December 19, 2016, when a driver driving a truck killed 12 people and injured dozens at a Christmas market in Berlin.

The country suffered several similar attacks since thenas in December 2020, when a German killed five people, including a baby, while driving his car down a pedestrian street in the city of Trier (southwest Germany).