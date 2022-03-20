eFootball name could be changed after controversy

Konami may be planning another name change for the PES franchise. In July 2021, the company announced the transformation to eFootball, and now, it may have a new announcement in store.

The company has registered the trademark “Pro Powerful Soccer” with the European Union Intellectual Property Institute (EUIPO) in the “computer and electronic games” category. The name is supposed to indicate a new football project related to the eFootball change.

It is important to raise two questions: the first is that Konami is known for its strong investment in mobile games. So, Pro Powerful Soccer could be a smartphone version of soccer.

The second issue is that trademarks do not always indicate a product in reality. Often, companies reserve intellectual property rights with no intention of turning them into a release or anything like that.

For now, the company has not commented on the matter, but news should arrive soon.

Could eFootball’s new name erase the past?

The fact is that the trajectory of eFootball was marked by many controversies, such as bizarre bugs and delays in the delivery of updates. The game’s poor reception was reflected on Metacritic, as it scored a 29 on the site and several user complaints.

Do you think the name change to Pro Powerful Soccer will be enough to leave those footsteps behind? Comment!