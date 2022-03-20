Facebook removes deepfake in which Zelensky declares surrender; watch the video – 03/19/2022

In recent days, a video montage has circulated on social media with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, declaring surrender to Russia. The deepfake was debunked and the posts removed by Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

The video was initially shown by the Ukraine 24 television station, which was allegedly hacked, and soon spread across Facebook, Youtube, Telegram and the Russian platform VKontakte. In it, Zelensky asked soldiers to put down their weapons and return to their homes.

Watch the video:

A deepfake of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calling on his soldiers to lay down their weapons was reportedly uploaded to a hacked Ukrainian news website today, per @Shayan86 pic.twitter.com/tXLrYECGY4 — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) March 16, 2022

This deepfake wasn’t the best: the president barely moves, his voice is in a different tone and the head looks out of proportion, bigger and more pixelated than the body, with a long neck. It was produced from a frame of an old pronouncement.

For its grotesque appearance, it was quickly unmasked and removed.

Image: Snopes

Although unconvincing, the resource was able to deceive many people in the short time it was circulated. It first appeared in text, in the news bar below the newscasts, and was later published on the website.

Minutes after the broadcast, on Wednesday (16), Zelensky posted a video on his social media, calling the deepfake “childish teasing”. “If I can ask anyone to lay down their arms, it’s the Russian military. Go home! Because we are at home. We are defending our land, our children and our families.”

Meta, Twitter and Youtube have already stated that they are deleting posts with the video. It violates the policies of all platforms by spreading disinformation, fake news and manipulated media.

This was the first case of deepfake used as a weapon, intentionally in a war context. It is still unclear who hacked Ukraine 24’s system or who made and distributed the assembly.

How is done?

Deepfake cases are increasingly common and worrying. The term is a mixture of the expressions deep learning (a type of machine learning that trains computers to perform tasks like humans) and fake (false, in this case being an abbreviation for “fake profiles”).

The technique basically uses artificial intelligence resources to manipulate images, for example, replacing faces in videos. Deepfakes became popular as they were used in parodies and in film — a lawful use for entertainment purposes.

But soon they were also used to deceive people, in disinformation videos, distorting speech and gestures. And this is the risk: despite appearing legitimate, they have been altered and decontextualized.

They have been constantly used in political content and even in “celebrity” pornography. Here in Brazil, on the eve of elections, Lula, Dilma, Moro and President Bolsonaro have already been targets of this type of manipulation.