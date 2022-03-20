Four US servicemen die after plane crashes in Norwegian Arctic | World

The military, who were part of the “Marines”, the elite force of the United States, were doing the “Cold Response” exercise, by NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Western military alliance) when the accident occurred. According to the Associated Press, the activities no related to the war in Ukraine. (See details below).

The identity of the military has not yet been released, because of a US Department of Defense policy of notifying relatives first.

Soldiers from the US and other nations that make up the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) began carrying out major military exercises this Monday (14th) in Norway.

The long-planned exercise “Cold Response 2022” brought together 30,000 soldiers and aims to test the country’s ability to receive external reinforcements in the event of aggression against a third country (Article 5 of NATO provides for a military response to an aggression against anyone of the countries that are part of the alliance).

The exercises, however, take place in a context of crisis between Western countries and Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a defensive exercise,” said the head of the Norwegian command of operations, General Yngve Odlo, when commenting on the beginning of the maneuvers.

“It’s not a military operation with an offensive purpose,” Odlo said in an interview with TV2.

Organized every two years, these sea, air, amphibious and land maneuvers are carried out over large areas of Norwegian territory, including beyond the Arctic Circle.

Russia declined the invitation to send observers.

“Strengthening NATO’s military capabilities near Russia’s borders does not contribute to strengthening the region’s security,” its embassy in Oslo said last week.