GDF opens public notice to nationalize health plan for local civil servants

The Institute of Health Care for Servers (Inas-DF) launched, this Friday (18/3), a notice for accreditation of operators to nationalize the health plan of the Government of the Federal District (GDF).

According to the publication, the public notice “has the purpose of accrediting health plan operators, with an area of ​​national coverage to provide the beneficiaries of the Institute of Health Assistance to Servers of the Federal District”, he informs.

Currently, the civil servants plan is only regional and has about 70,000 beneficiaries. The idea of ​​the call is to expand the service network for those who joined the agreement.

The public notice provides for the provision of services in hospital segmentation with obstetrics, for urgent and emergency care in all units of the Federation.

new track

Last year, Governor Ibaneis Rocha had announced the creation of a service range for those earning up to R$5,000 per month. The operation should start next month.

The value for active servants is R$ 200 (holder) and R$ 100.00 for each dependent. For inactive servants and pensioners, both the holder and the dependents pay R$ 200.00. The plan works on a co-payment basis and, depending on the service, the beneficiary’s cost varies between 5% and 50%.