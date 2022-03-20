Germany closes energy deal with Qatar to reduce dependence on Russia | World

Germany and Qatar have reached a long-term energy partnership agreement, a German official said on Sunday, as Europe’s biggest economy seeks to become less dependent on Russian energy sources.
Russia is Germany’s biggest gas supplier. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck launched several initiatives to reduce the country’s energy dependence on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine.
German protesters raise the Ukrainian flag in protest against the war, in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Thursday (24) – Photo: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani welcomed Habeck on Sunday and the two discussed ways to improve bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector, Qatari sources said. A spokesman for the German Economy Ministry in Berlin confirmed that a deal had been reached.
“The companies that came to Qatar (with Habeck) will now enter into contractual negotiations with the Qatari side,” the spokesperson said.
Habeck also met with Qatari Minister of Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi in Doha, where they discussed energy relations and cooperation between the parties, as well as ways to improve them.