Gran Turismo 7 becomes Sony’s game with the lowest user average on Metacritic

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the great PlayStation exclusives of this year. The franchise is one of the most important in the industry in the racing genre, innovating when it arrived in 1997 on PlayStation. Even though the new title has achieved good averages by the press, players seem to be pretty dissatisfied, at least that’s what the average of 2.5 on the PS4 version indicates.

The 2.5 average is the result of 3,741 reviews so far. The PS5 version, which has an average of 3.6 among players, has, so far, 289 user reviews. One of the main complaints that led the game to have this lowest historical average among Sony games on Metacritic, would be the need for microtransactions, combined with game servers crash for more than 30 hours.

User “rottingbadger” says: “servers crashing in a single player game, patches that reduce profits to encourage microtransactions. Avoid.” Another player says that Gran Turismo 7 “forces you to buy in-game currency with real money, typical F2P game ‘money grab’ technique, but this time it’s 80 tale”.

The outrage comes after a recent patch that cuts earnings from racing, making it even harder to scrape together in-game money to buy new cars. This forces players (who are willing) to buy in-game currency to make the process easier.



In addition, GT7 has much more expensive cars than GT Sport, the franchise’s previous title. For example, a Porsche 919 Hybrid 16, in GT Sport, cost R$15.90. In GT7, this amount rose to R$157.35, about 3 million game credits.

A Gran Turismo fansite shows that grinding to buy the most expensive GT7 car has been in 10.9 hours (205 runs) in version 1.06 of the gamefor 17.8 hours (333 runs) in the new version 1.07 of Gran Turismo 7. Another account shows that in one hour it was possible to get 1.75 million credits. With the new update, that amount has been halved (850,000 credits). So, you can’t even take away the reason of the enraged fans.

