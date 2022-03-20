How the first vaccine came about — and the world’s first ‘anti-vaxxers’ | Vaccine

An elegant period house tucked between trees next to a church in a quiet English village houses a little-known medical museum.

More than 200 years ago, the Queen Anne-style building (baroque ‎‎English‎‎‎architecture) was the home of a humble country doctor. With its simple collection of artifacts in glass cabinets, it looks more like a tourist attraction doomed to obscurity.

But now that UK museums are reopening with the end of restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Jenner’s House (Dr Jenner’s House) in Berkeley, on the edge of the Gloucestershire Cotswolds, is preparing to receive a large number of visitors.

That’s because this is where the science of vaccination began. You can enter the garden shed where Edward Jenner gave the world’s first vaccine to his gardener’s eight-year-old son in 1796. It’s the beginning of the science that helped the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic, the house was the third most popular in the village (after the medieval castle where Edward II was murdered and a farm). Post-covid, she could become a major international attraction.

How do vaccines work?

Visitors can see the candlelit office behind the stairs, where Jenner’s scientific notes and drawings scrawled with an ivory pen sit on her round table covered in baet, a terry-textured fabric.

It was here that he coined the word “vaccine”. On the wall is a contemporary oil painting of Blossom the cow. She was so central to his experiments that Jenner used “vacca,” the Latin word for “cow,” to describe what he had discovered: vaccination.

Blossom, a large brown dairy cow from Gloucester, was the source of the original cowpox infection used to create the world’s first vaccines.

The story is heroic in its simplicity. Legend has it that Jenner was very concerned about the local outbreaks of smallpox, one of the most dangerous viruses that humans have faced, with a fatality rate of around 30% and a terrible permanent disfigurement of survivors. The churchyard next to its garden houses the tombs of many contemporary victims.

A milkmaid reportedly told Jenner she wasn’t worried about catching smallpox—because she had already contracted the much milder “cowpox” from her cows. The local milkmaids knew that anyone who gets cowpox never gets smallpox again.

At the time, the medical profession was trying to understand emerging inoculation theories. This involved simply injecting a dose of a real disease, as is the case today at “chickenpox parties”—where parents gather their children to deliberately pass on the infection at an early age to ensure immunity against later cases, which can have far-reaching consequences. more serious.

Early inoculators simply injected patients with the full disease when they were young and strong, in the hope that they would survive and become immune later.

Jenner was inspired by the milker’s comments to devise a much better solution: a harmless but effective injection to build immunity. He hypothesized that if he gave people mild cowpox, it would spur some sort of internal security system to protect people against smallpox.

In an era when leeches and mercury purgatives were still used, this was a revolutionary concept. Nobody knew anything about immune systems. In many ways, Jenner was centuries ahead of her time.

Whether his first patient, James Phipps — the gardener’s eight-year-old son — is not known to have volunteered or even knew what he was getting into, but Jenner took his contribution seriously.

The boy survived the process, became immune to the deadly disease that was circulating in the region, and proved a theory that saved millions of people.

Jenner showed the world’s gratitude to James by giving him a home. Visitors can walk a tree-lined path from Jenner’s home to see Phipps Cottage, now a private home marked by a sign on Church Lane.

In a corner of his own garden, Jenner named the shed where he injected James “The Temple of Vaccinia” and came to consider himself a “faithful priest of vaccination.”

Surprisingly, this peculiar structure of stone, bark and straw still exists. Perhaps it should become a sanctuary for the millions that immunization has saved from so many diseases since then, including smallpox (now completely eradicated thanks to vaccines), polio and, of course, covid.

When news of Jenner’s miracle cure for smallpox spread, lines of poor farm workers stretched from the shed to the cemetery. Jenner applied the life-saving doses for free, declaring that it would be “immoral” to profit from it.

Seeing his flute, poetry books, and cuckoo drawings, visitors cannot escape the impression that Jenner, the eighth son of the Vicar of Berkeley, was a curious Georgian-era man, well-meaning and openly eccentric.

For example, he met his future wife when he accidentally landed his hot air balloon in her garden.

He also secretly took a seedling of a vine belonging to Capability Brown, a famous 18th century English gardener and landscape architect, in Hampton Court, to plant in his greenhouse, which is now completely filled with the vine.

As might be expected, Jenner was mocked by wealthy London “specialist” doctors who could not believe that a country doctor had made such an important breakthrough.

Contemporary satirical cartoons showed injected people turning into cows. They were the world’s first anti-vaccinations protesting the new science.

It took a while for the dominant system to realize the meaning of their work. Parliament eventually erected a statue of Jenner in Trafalgar Square in 1858 — but after anti-vaccination protests, it was moved to Kensington Gardens, farther away, four years later.

The private charity fund that runs the museum nearly closed when lockdown measures imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out its revenue.

“We were threatened with complete loss of income indefinitely,” says museum manager Owen Gower, the only full-time employee.

A hastily organized online crowdfunding campaign caught the attention of well-wishers around the world and quickly raised more than £40,000 in donations. It was enough to keep the house open.

There are still many anti-vaccine activists today, but the importance of doses against covid has made Jenner more and more remembered.

“We were impressed by the generosity of people around the world,” said Gower.

“Individual donations are still coming in. This allowed us to start making plans for the future.”

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of vaccinations. We want not only to update the exhibits and renovate the house — but to develop our educational program and have an international online presence.”

The foundation has no government funding and relies on ticket sales. A team of 35 local volunteers maintains the house and garden. A part of the residence is rented out as a private apartment to generate income. That includes Dr. Jenner’s old bedroom.

The success of crowdfunding cemented the trust of administrators to rethink the future of the humble historic attraction. Now she can afford to hire consultants and approach major sponsors.

“We could do a lot with that money,” says Gowen, who has a degree in history from Berkeley.

“The crowdfunding was impressive, but we can’t depend on individual donations forever. Now we need to find great funders.”

Future plans include the creation of an international center on the development of vaccination theory.

Museum administrator Gabriella Swaffield sees a positive future for the site.

“In five years it will no doubt be a thriving museum that welcomes visitors from around the world to tell the important story of the beginnings of vaccination and its pioneering founder Edward Jenner.”

Swaffield, museum manager at historic Charterhouse in London, joined The Jenner Trust at the height of the pandemic in June 2020.

“It felt like the right time to combine my passion for museums and spread the important message of vaccinology,” she said.

“The museum deserves more recognition. It is a fascinating museum with beautiful gardens, which tell such an incredible story that it has affected everyone in one way or another in recent years.”

As the world began to realize how important Jenner’s invention was, the accolades began to pour in. While he never profited from the vaccine, he perhaps valued some of the comments more than any financial reward.

Then US President Thomas Jefferson wrote directly to Jenner in 1806 saying that “mankind can never forget that you lived”.